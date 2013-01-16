U.S. natgas futures edge lower after four straight gains

* Front month still above recent 3-month spot low * Above-normal nuclear outages, cold weather to limit losses * Record high production should limit upside * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Wednesday, likely sliding in some profit-taking after four straight gains that came amid colder weather in consuming regions of the nation. The front-month contract rose about 11 percent in the past four sessions, boosted by the cold that has increased heating demand this week in the Northeast and Midwest. Most traders expect the cold weather and above average nuclear power plant outages to limit the downside, but others said still bloated inventories and record-high production could limit more gains. As of 9:22 a.m. EST (1422 GMT), front-month February natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.436 per million British thermal units, down 1.9 cents, or less than 1 percent. The front month fell to $3.05 in early January, a contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late September. The latest National Weather Service six-to-10-day forecast issued on Tuesday again called for below- or much-below normal temperatures for a little more than the eastern half of the nation, but above-normal readings for most of the West. Nuclear outages totaled 9,100 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, down slightly from 9,200 MW out on Tuesday, but up from 7,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 6,900 MW. BIG STORAGE DRAW, BUT STOCKS ABOVE AVERAGE Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed inventories had fallen in the prior week by 201 billion cubic feet, above industry expectations for a 186-bcf draw. The decline easily beat last heating season's peak draw of 192 bcf during the week that ended Jan. 20, 2012, and may reflect some permanent underlying growth in demand this year as utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation. Despite the large draw, storage remains at 3.316 trillion cubic feet, about 3 percent below year-ago levels but nearly 11 percent above the five-year average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mut84t) Inventories started the heating season in early November at 3.929 tcf, the fourth straight year when inventories have headed into the heating season at an all-time peak. Withdrawal estimates for Thursday's storage report so far range from 117 bcf to 145 bcf, with most in the low-130s bcf, well above the 89 bcf pulled from inventories during the same week last year, but in line with the five-year average decline of 144 bcf for that week. RIGS SLIDE, BUT OUTPUT NEAR RECORD Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count had fallen by five to 434, its first drop in four weeks. Drilling for natural gas has mostly declined for more than a year, with gas rigs down 54 percent since peaking at 936 in October 2011. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) But the EIA also said last week that it expected gas output in 2013 to rise to 69.84 bcf per day, the third straight annual record. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)