UPDATE 3-Front U.S. natgas futures end with slim gain for 3rd day

* Concerns about a Gulf storm trigger some buying * Mild forecasts for eastern half of U.S. limit upside * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natural gas storage data Thursday (Adds NHC link, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended on Wednesday with a small gain for a third straight day as support from a potential storm in Gulf of Mexico production areas offset pressure from fairly mild forecasts for the eastern half of the nation that should slow demand. The front-month contract, which has gained only 1.7 cents in the last three sessions, has been seesawing on either side of $4 per million British thermal units for the last few days as traders puzzle over the next move in prices. Trading ranges have narrowed, volatility has shrunk and volume has been tapering off, all signs of a market waiting for a breakout. Futures trade on Tuesday hit its lowest level of the year at 184,724 contracts and was light again on Wednesday. "I think a lot of people believe prices will move higher as we get into summer, but there's no bullishness right now from heat or hurricanes that would prompt people to jump in," said Matt Smith, commodity analyst at Schneider Electric in Kentucky. Smith said a possible bearish, triple-digit weekly inventory build on Thursday might also may be keeping the bulls sidelined. Traders and analyst polled by Reuters are expecting to see that total gas inventories climbed last week by 95 billion cubic feet, but estimates ranged widely from 80 bcf to 110 bcf. Stocks rose 63 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average gain for that week is 92-bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure system in the central Gulf of Mexico had a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone as it drifts northeastward toward Florida. Computer tracks show the system plowing up the East Coast later this week. Most traders do not expect the system to significantly affect offshore oil and gas production, noting it is likely to be a bearish event as it dumps cooling rains across the South. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 0.3 cent at $4.001 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.975 and $4.027. With production still running at or near a record high, traders said gains in gas prices were likely to be limited until a broader-based heat wave forces homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners and their electricity use. While Texas is still expected to turn hot in the six- to 15-day time frame, forecaster Commodity Weather Group expects temperatures for the eastern half of the nation to mostly remain near seasonal levels for the next 10 days. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Chris Reese, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)