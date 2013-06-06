U.S. natgas futures down 1 percent ahead of weekly EIA storage data

* Front month remains well below recent 21-month high * Weather forecasts mixed through mid- to late June * Nuclear power plant outages near five-year average * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data later Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 1 percent early on Thursday after three straight gains, with pressure coming from milder weather forecasts and upcoming weekly government storage data expected to show another large build to inventories. Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 95 billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an adjusted 63 bcf in the same week last year. On average over the past five years, they have gained 92 bcf that week. In addition, nuclear power plant outages fell back to near the five-year average level, while the season's first tropical storm, Andrea, was expected to dampen demand as it moves toward Florida. As of 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.944 per million British thermal units, down 5.7 cents, or just over 1 percent. The nearby contract edged up less than 1 cent in each of the past three sessions, after falling nearly 6 percent last week and more than 8 percent in May. It hit a one-month low of $3.883 on May 9 after climbing to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1. The National Weather Service's latest six-to-10-day forecast issued on Wednesday called for normal or below-normal temperatures in most of the eastern half of the nation and above-normal readings in the western half and in Texas. Nuclear plant outages totaled 11,900 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 12,600 MW out on Wednesday and 16,100 MW out a year ago, but nearly even with the five-year average outage rate of just below 12,000 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Andrea, which formed late Wednesday, would reach the coast of the Florida Big Bend area later Thursday and then move across parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)