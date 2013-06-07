FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end up slightly after Thursday slide
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end up slightly after Thursday slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Storm Andrea heads up the East Coast, dampening demand
    * Mild forecasts for eastern half of U.S. also weigh


    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
with slim gains on Friday, backed by short-covering ahead of the
weekend following a steep slide on Thursday.
    "We probably saw a little short covering ahead of the
weekend. Some people are expecting temperatures to creep back up
later next week," said Steve Mosley at The SMC Report in
Arkansas, adding warmer forecasts next week could rally prices.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 0.1 cent at $3.828 per million British thermal
units after slipping overnight to a three-month low of $3.814.
    It was the fourth gain for the front month in the last five
sessions, but for the week, the contract lost 3.9 percent. That
followed a 6 percent fall the previous week.
    Prices tanked 4.3 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Energy

