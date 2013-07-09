U.S. natgas futures edge lower despite warmer weather, storm

* Above-normal temperatures on tap for both coasts

* Nuclear plant outages continue above average

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Tuesday, pressured by a milder weather forecast for the Midwest and expectations for another above-average storage injection despite warm weather in the Northeast and a stir in tropical activity.

In addition, some traders said above-normal nuclear plant outages should keep near-term demand firm. But others said the moderating weather outlook for much of the country later this month should curb air conditioning demand.

As of 9:26 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.70 per million British thermal units, down 4.1 cents, or about 1 percent.

The contract rose more than 3 percent on Monday, boosted by the U.S. Northeast heat and concerns over tropical activity.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Chantal was near Barbados early Tuesday and expected to move into the eastern Caribbean Sea later in the day. So far forecasters do not expect the storm to move into the Gulf of Mexico and disrupt offshore oil and gas production.

The latest weather service six- to 10-day forecast from Monday called for above-normal temperatures for about the western third of the nation and across the Northeast and New England, with normal or below-normal readings in the remainder of the nation.

Last week’s gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose in the prior week by 72 billion cubic feet.

Total gas inventories at 2.605 trillion cubic feet are about 16 percent below last year’s record-high level, but only 1 percent below the five-year average level.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Early injection estimates for this week’s storage report range from 87 bcf to 99 bcf, versus a 34 bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 74 bcf.

Nuclear plant outages on Tuesday totaled 5,400 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 6,800 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year average outage rate of 4,400 MW. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)