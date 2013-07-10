UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures trim gains, still end up on weather

* Extended weather forecasts turn slightly warmer

* Storm Chantal seen steering clear of Gulf of Mexico

* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday (Adds updated weather forecast, closing futures prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures trimmed early gains but still ended slightly higher on Wednesday, underpinned by light buying ahead of Thursday’s weekly inventory report and forecasts for more heat in the Northeast and Midwest next week.

“There might be a little (short) covering ahead of the storage report tomorrow, but I think the warmer outlook for later next week is supporting prices,” a Pennsylvania-based cash trader said.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 2.3 cents at $3.68 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.631 and $3.787. The nearby contract hit a 3-1/2 month low of $3.526 about two weeks ago.

Gains in deep deferred months lagged, with 2016 contracts finishing only fractionally higher.

Most traders shrugged off concerns about Tropical Storm Chantal, noting the system had weakened overnight and was expected to become a tropical depression during the next 24 hours as it heads towards Cuba and then Florida.

Forecaster MDA Weather Services said the outlook for the upper Midwest and Northeast had turned slightly warmer, with temperatures in both regions expected to climb back above normal next week after dropping briefly later this week.

Despite lingering heat and humidity early this week, particularly in the Northeast, many traders remain skeptical of any upside in prices, with gas inventories only slightly below average for this time of year and production still flowing at or near a record peak.

Inventory builds have exceeded the five-year average for the last five weeks and most investors expect that to continue in Thursday’s report.

While heat last week likely stirred more demand, traders noted gas use typically falls during the Independence Day holiday week regardless of weather because many businesses and factories are closed.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect to see an increase of 82 billion cubic feet in gas inventories when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly storage report on Thursday.

That would be well above the 34-bcf build seen during the same week last year and the five-year average rise for that week of 74 bcf.

Despite the drop in dry gas drilling to an 18-year low last month, the EIA still sees 2013 output up 1.1 percent from 2012 to a record high 69.96 bcf daily. If realized, it would be the third straight year of record production. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)