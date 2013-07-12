U.S. natgas futures edge higher ahead of more hot weather

* Above-normal temperatures on tap for much of the nation

* Nuclear plant outages slip back below average

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling report later Friday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Friday, lifted by forecasts for more hot weather in gas-consuming regions of the nation next week and late this month.

Despite some bearish weekly inventory data reported on Thursday and nuclear plant outages that slid back below normal, traders said the hot weather should boost air conditioning demand in the Northeast and Midwest after temperatures moderated late this week.

As of 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.649 per million British thermal units, up 3.6 cents, or about 1 percent.

The contract slid nearly 2 percent on Thursday following the release of weekly inventory data but remained above the nearly four-month low of $3.526 hit on June 28.

Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for heat to build in the East late in its one- to five-day forecast, with more heat in the Midwest and East in its six- to 10-day outlook.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast, issued Thursday, also called for above-normal temperatures for much of the northern tier of the country, with normal or below-normal readings across the South and Texas.

While Thursday’s gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a build in line with analysts’ expectations, traders noted the injection was the sixth straight above-average weekly build, further slicing what remains of an inventory deficit to the five-year average.

The report showed total domestic inventories rose last week by 82 billion cubic feet, matching the average estimate in a Reuters poll but well above the year-ago gain of 34 bcf and the five year-average build of 74 bcf for that week.

Total gas inventories at 2.687 trillion cubic feet are about 14 percent below last year’s record-high level, but less than 1 percent below the five-year average.

Nuclear plant outages on Friday totaled 4,500 megawatts, or 5 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 5,000 MW out on Thursday, nearly 8,000 MW out a year ago, and a five-year average outage of about 5,000 MW.

Traders awaited the next Baker Hughes gas drilling rig report, due later on Friday. Last week’s report showed the gas drilling rig count rose for a second straight week, gaining two to 355, after posting an 18-year low of 349 three weeks prior.