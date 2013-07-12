UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end up, forecast next week turns warmer

* Warmer Northeast, Midwest forecasts back gains * Milder 11- to 15-day outlook limits upside (Adds analyst quote, Baker Hughes drilling rig data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended with modest gains on Friday, as traders mostly shrugged off Thursday's slightly bearish weekly inventory report and focused instead on the hotter outlook for next week that should kick up demand and slow storage builds. "The market tried to rally this week but struggled to end the week with just a slight gain. It looks like the weather is just supportive enough to underpin prices, but we could see a test of the downside when it changes," said Steve Mosley at The SMC Report in Arkansas. MDA Weather Services said the outlook turned hotter for the Northeast and Midwest late this week and next week, but noted more seasonal readings were expected for the eastern half of the United States in the 11- to 15-day time frame. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 3.1 cents, 0.9 percent, at $3.644 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.60 and $3.692. The nearby contract, which hit a 3-1/2 month low of $3.526 on June 28, finished the week up 0.7 percent, its second weekly gain following a 1.5 percent rise the previous week. The 2014 March-April spread, one of the so-called "widowmakers" due to its extreme volatility, settled Friday at 6.9 cents (March premium), its lowest in five months. While weather forecasts next week do look warmer, many traders see only limited upside in the near term, with storage comfortable and gas production still at or near a record high. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 82 billion cubic feet to 2.687 trillion cubic feet. The build matched the Reuters poll estimate and was viewed by some as neutral, but others saw it as bearish, noting injections have exceeded the five-year average for six straight weeks and gas stockpiles were now hovering near normal levels for this time of year. That streak of above average builds could end with next week's report, with early injection estimates ranging from 50 to 67 bcf versus a 29 bcf gain during the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 70 bcf. Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed rig count rose this week for a third straight week, climbing by seven to 362. The count remains just above the 18-year low of 349 posted three weeks ago, but the EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Wallace, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Marguerita Choy)