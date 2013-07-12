FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end up, forecast next week turns warmer
July 12, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end up, forecast next week turns warmer

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Warmer Northeast, Midwest forecasts back gains
    * Milder 11- to 15-day outlook limits upside

 (Adds analyst quote, Baker Hughes drilling rig data, updates
prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
with modest gains on Friday, as traders mostly shrugged off
Thursday's slightly bearish weekly inventory report and focused
instead on the hotter outlook for next week that should kick up
demand and slow storage builds.
    "The market tried to rally this week but struggled to end
the week with just a slight gain. It looks like the weather is
just supportive enough to underpin prices, but we could see a
test of the downside when it changes," said Steve Mosley at The
SMC Report in Arkansas.
    MDA Weather Services said the outlook turned hotter for the 
Northeast and Midwest late this week and next week, but noted
more seasonal readings were expected for the eastern half of the
United States in the 11- to 15-day time frame.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 3.1 cents, 0.9 percent, at $3.644 per million
British thermal units, after trading between $3.60 and $3.692.
    The nearby contract, which hit a 3-1/2 month low of $3.526
on June 28, finished the week up 0.7 percent, its second weekly
gain following a 1.5 percent rise the previous week.
    The 2014 March-April spread, one of the so-called
"widowmakers" due to its extreme volatility, settled Friday at
6.9 cents (March premium), its lowest in five months.
    While weather forecasts next week do look warmer, many
traders see only limited upside in the near term, with storage
comfortable and gas production still at or near a record high.  
 
    Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on
Thursday showed that total domestic gas inventories rose last
week by 82 billion cubic feet to 2.687 trillion cubic feet. 
    The build matched the Reuters poll estimate and was viewed
by some as neutral, but others saw it as bearish, noting
injections have exceeded the five-year average for six straight
weeks and gas stockpiles were now hovering near normal levels
for this time of year. 
    That streak of above average builds could end with next
week's report, with early injection estimates ranging from 50 to
67 bcf versus a 29 bcf gain during the same week last year and a
five-year average increase for that week of 70 bcf.
 
    Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed  rig count
rose this week for a third straight week, climbing by seven to
362. 
    The count remains just above the 18-year low of 349 posted
three weeks ago, but the EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to
hit a record high for a third straight year. 

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John
Wallace, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
