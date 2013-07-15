FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end up on heat in seesaw session
July 15, 2013 / 4:22 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end up on heat in seesaw session

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Northeast, Midwest heat wave this week underpins prices
    * Milder six- to 15-day outlook triggers selling

 (Adds analyst quote, updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Monday in seesaw trade, with traders finally focusing
on a heatwave this week that has stirred strong air conditioning
demand despite the milder outlook for next week that should slow
overall gas use.
    "The noon (weather) model runs came in a little more
supportive (warmer), so that might have forced some covering by
weak shorts," said Gelber & Associates analyst Aaron Calder,
noting the extended weather outlook was still not showing the
extreme heat expected this week in some northern tier states.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 3 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $3.674 per million
British thermal units, after swinging between $3.546 and $3.689.
   
    The nearby contract, which hit a 3-1/2 month low of $3.526
in late June, finished last week up 0.7 percent, its second
weekly gain following a 1.5 percent rise the previous week.
    Chart traders noted there was decent technical support in
the low $3.50s, with the front contract testing and holding 
above that level several times in the last two weeks.
    Many agreed prices seemed stuck in a range between the
$3.50s and $3.70s, with a close below $3.50 likely to be
considered a bearish sign that could trigger more selling.   
    Many traders remain skeptical of any upside without a
broader, sustained heatwave to stir more demand, noting storage
was hovering near normal levels for this time of year and gas
production was still flowing at or near record-high levels.
    MDA Weather Services expects strong heat to dominate the
Northeast and upper Midwest this week, but readings in Texas and
the South were expected to range from normal to below normal for
the period. The forecaster also sees temperatures for the
eastern half of the country moderating to near seasonal levels
in the six- to 15-day time frame.
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed 
rig count rose last week for a third straight week, climbing by
seven to 362. 
    While the count remains just above the 18-year low of 349
posted three weeks ago, the Energy Information Administration
still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a
third straight year. 
    Weekly inventory builds have exceeded the five-year average
for the last six weeks, but that streak could end with
Thursday's EIA report. 
    Injection estimates range from 50 to 72 bcf, with most in
the 60 bcf area. Stocks gained 29 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 70 bcf.
 

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Nick
Zieminski, Jim Marshall and Marguerita Choy)

