FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natgas futures slip early despite near-term heat
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

U.S. natgas futures slip early despite near-term heat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Above-normal temperatures blanket eastern U.S. this week
    * Moderating temperatures on tap for next week, late-month
    * Nuclear power plant outages remain well below average
    * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid
about 1 percent early on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts for
moderating weather by next week despite a heatwave currently
blanketing the eastern half of the nation.
    Below average nuclear power plant outages, healthy
inventories and near-record production were also seen limiting
any more upside.
    As of 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT), front-month August natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.64 per million British thermal units, down 3.7 cents, or
about 1 percent.
    The contract gained just under 1 percent over the past two
sessions, backed by the heat, after sliding to a nearly
four-month low of $3.526 in late June.
    Forecaster MDA Weather Services continued to call for hot
weather across the Midwest and East in its one- to five-day
forecast, with seasonal weather expected to move into both
regions in the six- to 10-day time period.
    The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast
issued on Tuesday also called for above-normal temperatures in
much of the West, with normal or below-normal readings for the
remainder of the nation.
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed a build in line with analysts'
expectations, but traders noted the injection was the sixth
straight above-average weekly build, further slicing what
remains of an inventory deficit to the five-year average.
    The report showed total domestic inventories rose the prior
week by 82 billion cubic feet to 2.687 trillion cubic feet,
about 14 percent below last year's record-high level, but less
than 1 percent below the five-year average. 
    Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 52 bcf to 72 bcf versus a 29 bcf gain during the same week
last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 70
bcf.
    Nuclear plant outages on Wednesday totaled just 2,800
megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,500 MW out
on Tuesday, but well below the 7,500 MW out a year ago at this
time and a five-year average outage of about 5,000 MW.
 
    Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data last week showed
the gas rig count rose for a third straight week, gaining seven
to 362 and rising from the recent 18-year low of 349.
 
    
    

 (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.