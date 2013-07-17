UPDATE 3-Front U.S. natgas futures end down, 1st loss in four sessions

* Milder six- to 15-day weather outlook triggers selling * Northeast, Midwest heat wave this week limits downside * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday (Adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday, pressured by light long liquidation after three days of gains and by a milder weather outlook for late this week and next week that should slow overall demand. A blistering heat wave this week has triggered strong air-conditioning load and helped prop up prices, but doubts remain about further upside, with inventories near normal for this time of year, production still at or near a record high, and the heat expected to break by the weekend. "There may have been some (long) liquidation ahead of the (EIA) storage number on Thursday, but the weather looks like it's going to moderate significantly by next week," said Kyle Cooper, managing partner at IAF Advisors in Houston. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 4.8 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $3.629 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.607 and $3.683. So far this week, nearby futures are down slightly. The nearby contract, which hit a 3-1/2 month low of $3.526 in late June, finished last week up 0.7 percent following a 1.5 percent rise in the previous week. Chart traders noted that the market seemed stuck in a technical range, with decent buying in the $3.50s but plenty of selling in the $3.70s. Many agreed a close below key support at $3.50 would be bearish and could trigger more downside. After record or near-record heat this week, particularly in the Northeast, MDA Weather Services expects temperatures for most of the eastern half of the country to moderate to near seasonal levels during the six- to 15-day time frame. Inventory builds have exceeded the five-year average for the last six weeks, but that streak could end with the next Energy Information Administration storage report. {ID:nEAP100B00] Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect an increase of 64 billion cubic feet when the EIA releases its weekly inventory report on Thursday. That would be well above the 29 bcf build during the same week last year but below the five-year average increase for that week of 70 bcf. Despite a drop in dry gas drilling last month to an 18-year low, the EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Jim Marshall, Steve Orlofsky and John Wallace)