U.S. natgas futures slide 2 pct early on milder weather outlook
#Financials
July 22, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. natgas futures slide 2 pct early on milder weather outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Heatwave breaks in U.S. Northeast, Midwest
    * Nuclear plant outages remain well below normal
    * Quiet tropical front

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid
more than 2 percent early on Monday, pressured by milder weather
in consuming regions of the nation this week and next after a
more than week-long heatwave pushed regional power demand to
record highs.
    "Overnight natural gas futures declined in moderate trading
volume as weather forecasts indicating normal to below-normal
temperatures across the East in the coming weeks weigh on the
market," said Addison Armstrong, senior director of market
research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
    In addition, below-normal nuclear power plant outages and a
quiet tropical front added more weight to the downside.
    As of 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT), front-month August natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.70 per million British thermal units, down 8.9 cents, or more
than 2 percent.
    The contract posted a four-week high of $3.835 late last
week, after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late
June.
    Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for a cool week in
the central United States in its one- to five-day forecast, with
a map showing below-normal temperatures across most of the
eastern half of the nation.
    The forecaster called for cool overall conditions in its
six- to 10-day outlook, with normal or below-normal temperatures
across the entire country.
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 58 billion cubic feet, below a Reuters
poll estimate of a 64 bcf build and a five-year average gain of
70 bcf for that week. 
    It was the first time in seven weeks that the weekly
injection fell below average, and estimates show it could fall
short again this week. Early injection estimates for this week's
report range from 45 bcf to 60 bcf, compared with a 26 bcf build
during the same week last year and a five-year average increase
for that week of 53 bcf.
    Total inventories are at 2.745 trillion cubic feet, about 13
percent below last year's record-high level but only 1 percent
below the five-year average.
    
    Nuclear plant outages on Monday totaled 3,700 megawatts, or
4 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 3,200 MW out on Friday but
well below the 9,300 MW out a year ago and a five-year average
outage of about 5,100 MW. 
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical storm
formation was not expected during the next 48 hours.
    

 (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
