U.S. natgas futures choppy in early trade amid cooler forecasts

* Cooler temperatures expected in U.S. Northeast, Midwest * Nuclear plant outages remain well below normal * Low pressure system near Cape Verde Islands - National Hurricane Center By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures seesawed around unchanged early on Tuesday with a slight downward bias as forecasts for milder weather in consuming regions of the nation this week and next were seen curbing power demand after a week-long heat wave. "The latest national weather forecasts are not overly supportive for a significant amount of weather-related natural gas demand for power generation," said Energy Management Institute partner, Dominick Chirichella. In addition, below-normal nuclear power plant outages and a fairly quiet tropical front added more downward pressure. As of 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.69 per million British thermal units, up 1.3 cents, or less than 1 percent. The contract posted a four-week high of $3.835 late last week, after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cool weather in the Midwest in its one- to five-day forecast, with a map showing below-normal temperatures across most of the eastern half of the nation. The forecaster called for cool start to its six- to 10-day period for the central United States, with normal or below-normal temperatures across the entire country. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose in the prior week by 58 billion cubic feet to 2.745 trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 1 percent below the five-year average. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 33 bcf to 60 bcf, compared with a 26 bcf build in the same week last year and a five-year average increase for that week of 53 bcf. Nuclear plant outages on Tuesday totaled 2,500 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 3,700 MW out on Monday, 10,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 5,000 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low-pressure system south-southeast of the Cape Verde islands had a 40 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours. Elsewhere, no tropical storms were expected to form. (Editing by Alden Bentley)