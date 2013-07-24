UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end lower, mild outlook weighs

* Milder Northeast, Midwest weather expected to slow demand * Tropical Storm Dorian forms in eastern Atlantic * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday (Adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday after a seesaw session, pressured by fairly mild weather forecasts for the next two weeks that should slow demand. Traders said an earlier attempt to move higher was triggered by short-covering, or book-squaring, ahead of Thursday's weekly inventory report. They also said news on Wednesday that Tropical Storm Dorian had formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean may have driven some of the early buying. The National Hurricane Center said the system was headed west-northwest with winds at about 50 mph. "People are waiting for the storage number. The injection should be pretty low, which could provide some upside in prices, but the forecasts out two weeks look seasonal for the Midwest and Northeast," said Jonathan Lee at Ecova Inc in Spokane, Washington. Front-month August gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Monday, ended down 4.5 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $3.698 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.689 and 3.78. The nearby contract, which posted a four-week high of $3.835 late last week, is down 2.4 percent so far this week after gaining 6.3 percent in the previous three weeks. With no extreme heat on the horizon, many traders remain skeptical of the upside, particularly with storage comfortable and production still flowing at or near a record high. Forecaster Commodity Weather Group noted the two-week outlook shifted a bit cooler again for the Midwest and East. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect to see an increase of 46 billion cubic feet when the Energy Information Administration releases its weekly inventory report on Thursday. That would be well above the 26 bcf build during the same week last year but below the five-year average increase for that week of 53 bcf. While Thursday's inventory build is expected to fall short of average for the second straight week and could be viewed as supportive for prices, traders said milder temperatures this week and next should open the door to bigger injections later. EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories were only about 1 percent below the five-year average. The Baker Hughes gas-directed rig count remains just above an 18-year low posted last month, but the EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Lisa Von Ahn and Kenneth Barry)