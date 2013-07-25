U.S. natgas futures choppy in early trading ahead of EIA data

* Seasonal or below-seasonal temperatures for most of nation * Nuclear plant outages remain well below normal * Tropical Storm Dorian remains over eastern Atlantic-US NHC * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data later Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures hovered near unchanged early on Thursday, awaiting further direction from government storage data due out later in the day. Most traders expect continued mild weather in consuming regions of the nation and below-normal nuclear plant outages to weigh on prices. But some said a stir in tropical activity this week served as a reminder that the peak of the hurricane season was still ahead. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Dorian had strengthened slightly over the open Atlantic on Thursday. Thomson Reuters unit Weather Insight said there was a 50 percent chance the system would strengthen into a hurricane but just a 10 percent chance it would move into the Gulf of Mexico where it could disrupt offshore energy production. Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 46 billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose 26 bcf in the same week last year and on average over the past five years have gained 53 bcf that week. As of 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.701 per million British thermal units, up 0.3 cent. The contract slid more than 1 percent on Wednesday, remaining below the four-week high of $3.835 hit late last week, after sliding to a nearly four-month low of $3.526 in late June. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for broad coverage of below normal temperatures across the nation in its one- to five-day forecast, with mostly seasonal readings in the East in the six- to 10-day period. Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic inventories rose in the prior week by 58 bcf to 2.745 trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 1 percent below the five-year average. Nuclear plant outages on Thursday totaled 2,700 megawatts, or 3 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 2,100 MW out on Wednesday, but down from 7,200 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of about 4,400 MW. (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)