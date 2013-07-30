Front-month Sept. U.S. natgas futures edge lower on mild weather

* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for most of the nation * Nuclear plant outages remain slightly above normal By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Tuesday, with the new front month September contract extending losses for a fifth straight session as mild weather covered much of the nation, curbing summer cooling demand. In addition, the remnants of Tropical Storm Dorian, which weakened over the weekend in the Atlantic, had only a small chance to regain strength. Traders said that further eased fears about the system heading into the Gulf of Mexico and disrupting offshore energy production. Some traders said the storm served as a reminder that the peak of the hurricane season was still well ahead and noted that nuclear power plant outages remained above normal levels. But most said the mild weather forecast for the next two weeks will limit any upside. At 8:31 a.m. EDT (1231 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.462 per million British thermal units, down 1 cent. The August contract expired down nearly 3 percent on Monday, after sliding as low as $3.413, the lowest mark for a spot contract since early March, according to Reuters data. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for the Central U.S. to remain cool in its one- to five-day forecast, with widespread below-seasonal readings in the Midwest and East in the six- to 10-day period. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 41 billion cubic feet to 2.786 trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 2 percent below the five-year average. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 53 bcf to 63 bcf. Stocks rose by 28 bcf during the same week a year ago, while the five-year average increase for the week is 47 bcf. Nuclear plant outages on Tuesday totaled 5,200 megawatts, or 5 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 5,400 MW out on Monday and 7,900 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year average outage rate of about 4,800 MW. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)