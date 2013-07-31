FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natgas futures edge higher after five straight losses
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

U.S. natgas futures edge higher after five straight losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for most of the nation
    * Nuclear plant outages remain slightly above normal
    * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage report on Thursday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged
slightly higher early on Wednesday, lifted by some positive
economic news and bargain buying after five straight losses.
    Most traders expected limited upside, however, with
continued mild weather covering much of the nation, curbing
summer cooling demand, healthy inventories and a fairly quiet
tropical front.
    The remnants of Tropical Storm Dorian fizzled out by early
Wednesday, with no other tropical cyclone formation expected in
the next 48 hours, according to the U.S. National Hurricane
Center.
    Some traders said the storm served as a reminder that the
peak of the hurricane season was still well ahead and noted that
nuclear power plant outages remained above normal levels. But
most said the mild weather forecast for at least the next two
weeks will limit any upside.
    At 8:34 a.m. EDT (1234 GMT), front-month September natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.46 per million British thermal units, up 2.8 cents, or less
than 1 percent. 
    The August contract expired down nearly 3 percent on Monday,
after sliding as low as $3.413, the lowest mark for a spot
contract since early March, according to Reuters data.
    Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for "plenty of
below-normal temperatures" in the Midwest in its one- to
five-day forecast, with expansive below-seasonal readings for
more areas of the nation in the six- to 10-day period.
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose the prior week by 41 billion cubic feet to 2.786 trillion
cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level
but only 2 percent below the five-year average. 
    
    Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 47 bcf to 63 bcf. Stocks rose 28 bcf during the same week a
year ago, while the five-year average increase for the week is
47 bcf.
    Nuclear plant outages on Wednesday totaled 5,800 megawatts,
or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 5,200 MW out on Tuesday
and a five-year average outage rate of 5,100 MW, but down from
6,100 MW out a year ago. 

 (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.