U.S. natgas futures edge lower ahead of weekly EIA storage data

* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for northern-tier states * Nuclear plant outages remain slightly above normal * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage report later Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Thursday, pressured ahead of weekly government storage data expected to show a larger-than-average build to inventories. In addition, with near-seasonal or below-seasonal temperatures curbing summer cooling demand in most consuming regions of the nation, most traders expected little upside. But others said heat in Texas and above-normal nuclear power plant outages could help limit more losses. Traders and analysts expect weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration to show a build of about 56 billion cubic feet when it is released at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose by 28 bcf during the same week a year ago, while the five-year average increase for the week is 47 bcf. At 8:32 a.m. EDT (1232 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.436 per million British thermal units, down 1 cent, or less than 1 percent. The August contract expired down nearly 3 percent on Monday, after sliding as low as $3.413, the lowest mark for a spot contract since early March, according to Reuters data. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cool weather in northern-tier states and heat in Texas in its one- to five-day forecast, with a broad cool pattern for much of the nation in the six- to 10-day period. Last week's EIA gas storage report showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 41 bcf to 2.786 trillion cubic feet, about 13 percent below last year's record-high level but only 2 percent below the five-year average. Nuclear plant outages totaled 5,200 megawatts, or 5 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 5,800 MW out on Wednesday and 5,800 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year average outage rate of 4,900 MW. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)