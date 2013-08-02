FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natgas futures little changed early near 5-month low
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. natgas futures little changed early near 5-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Below-seasonal temperatures on tap for eastern United
States
    * Nuclear plant outages slip back below normal

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures
seesawed on either side of unchanged territory early on Friday,
hovering near their lowest level in more than five months as
mild weather curbed any late-summer cooling demand.
    In addition, healthy inventories, below-normal nuclear power
plant outages and a fairly quiet tropical front added more
weight to the downside, traders said.
    At 8:23 a.m. EDT (1223 GMT), front-month September natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.389 per million British thermal units, up 0.2 cent.
    The nearby contract traded as low as $3.341 on Thursday, the
lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according
to Reuters data.
    Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for below-normal
temperatures in the East in its one- to five-day forecast, with
hotter weather in Texas in the six- to 10-day period.
    Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose last week by 59 billion cubic feet, above Reuters poll
estimates for a 56 bcf build, the year-ago gain of 28 bcf and
the five-year average rise of 47 bcf for that week.
 
    Total inventories of 2.845 trillion cubic feet are about 12
percent below last year's record-high level, but only 1 percent
below the five-year average. 
   
    Nuclear plant outages totaled 4,500 megawatts, or 5 percent
of U.S. capacity, down from 5,200 MW out on Thursday, 5,400 MW
out a year ago, and a five-year average outage rate of 4,600 MW.
 
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the remnants of
Tropical Storm Dorian, located between the Bahamas and Florida's
East Coast, had a 30 percent chance to redevelop during the next
five days as it moves north-northeast.
    Elsewhere tropical cyclone formation was not expected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.