UPDATE 3-Mild temps drive U.S. natgas futures down, 4th drop this week

* Milder Northeast, Midwest weather continues to slow demand * Technicals turn bearish after this week's price slide (Adds analyst quote, Baker Hughes rig data, weekly performance data, spread data; updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower for the fourth time this week on Friday, pressured by bearish weekly inventory data and mild extended weather forecasts that should slow demand. "The forecasts are still bearish, and prices could still test lower levels. It looks like the severe heat of summer may be over, at least for the Midwest and Northeast," said Steve Mosley at The SMC Report in Arkansas. While the supply-demand balance is looser this year than in 2012, recent storage reports do show some signs of tightening, possibly as low gas prices attract more demand from utilities. Traders noted that current gas prices below $3.40 per million British thermal units may draw more demand from coal-burning utilities, noting that Central Appalachian coal produced in the eastern United States and priced at the equivalent of $3.55-$3.80 is now more expensive than gas. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 4 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $3.347 per mmBtu after trading between $3.343 and $3.407. The near contract hit a five-month low of $3.341 on Thursday on bearish storage data. The front contract, which slid 6.2 percent last week, its biggest weekly decline in eight months, lost another 5.9 percent this week. The combined slide of 11.7 percent was the biggest two-week drop in 13 months. The October-January spread on Friday settled unchanged at 38.3 cents (January premium) after widening 10 cents, or 34 percent, in the last two weeks as mild weather slowed demand and raised expectations that inventories will be flush by winter. Many traders remain skeptical of any upside in prices, with stockpiles comfortable, production still flowing at or near a record peak, and no extreme heat on the horizon to lift demand. While heat has picked up this week in Texas, a big gas user, MDA Weather Services said temperatures in the Midwest and East were expected to remain quite cool for the next two weeks. Most traders viewed Thursday's 59 billion cubic feet weekly inventory build as bearish, noting it was well above the five-year average increase for that week of 47 bcf. It was the first time in three weeks that the rise in inventory came in above the norm, as milder temperatures slowed demand and forced more gas into storage. The U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report showed that total domestic inventories stood at 2.845 trillion cubic feet, or just 1 percent below the five-year average. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count climbed 19 this week to 388. It was the fifth gas rig count gain in six weeks and stirred concerns that new investment in gas pipelines and processing plants, particularly in the East, would allow producers to pump even more supply into an already oversupplied market. The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record high for a third straight year. (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy, John Wallace and Richard Chang)