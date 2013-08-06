FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures edge higher after Monday's 5-mth low
August 6, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

U.S. natgas futures edge higher after Monday's 5-mth low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Seasonal or below-seasonal temperatures in Northeast,
Midwest
    * Heat remains across Texas, parts of the West
    * Nuclear plant outages still below normal

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged
higher early on Tuesday, after sliding to their lowest level in
just over five months on Monday.
    While continued mild weather in consuming regions in the
Northeast and Midwest were expected to curb summer cooling
demand, traders said some heat across Texas could stir demand
there.
    Still, most expect little upside, with a quiet tropical
storm front, healthy inventories and below-normal nuclear power
plant outages expected to limit any upside.
    At 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month September natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.336 per million British thermal units, up 1.7 cents, or less
than 1 percent.
    The nearby contract traded as low as $3.308 on Monday, the
lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according
to Reuters data.
    It lost nearly 6 percent last week and more than 6 percent
the prior week, the biggest two-week slide in 13 months.
    The latest National Weather Service six to 10-day forecast
issued on Monday called for below-normal temperatures in the
Northeast and Midwest and along a slight area of the West Coast,
with above-normal readings in Texas and some remaining parts of
the West.
    Last week's U.S. Energy Information Administration gas
storage report showed total domestic inventories rose by 59
billion cubic feet in the prior week to 2.845 trillion cubic
feet, about 12 percent below last year's record-high level, but
only 1 percent below the five-year average. 
    
    Early injection estimates for this week's EIA storage report
range from 60 bcf to 74 bcf versus a year-ago build of 25 bcf
and a five-year average gain of 42 bcf for that week.
    Nuclear plant outages totaled just 3,100 megawatts, or 3
percent of U.S. capacity, down from 4,000 MW out on Monday,
6,300 MW out a year ago, and a five-year average outage rate of
4,200 MW. 
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said no tropical cyclones
were expected to form during the next five days.

