U.S. natgas futures edge higher, hover near 4-month high

* Cooler weather on tap for late this month

* Prices remain above key technical resistance levels

* No weekly EIA inventory report due to government shutdown

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Wednesday, but prices remained just under a nearly four-month spot chart high hit both Monday and Tuesday.

The nearby contract is up more than 9 percent in the last week and a half, lifted in continued technical buying amid trending cooler weather outlooks, the onset of autumn nuclear plant outages and offshore production cuts from Tropical Storm Karen.

But some traders expect healthy inventories, a fairly quiet tropical front and near record-high production to help cap further gains.

At 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.842 per million British thermal units, up 5.2 cents, or just over 1 percent.

The contract traded as high as $3.851, just under Tuesday’s and Monday’s matching high of $3.855, the highest price for a front-month contract since late June.

Prices remain well above key technical resistance at the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late September.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for below-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with some above-normal readings only in the Southeast and along much of the West Coast.

Last week’s gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 90 billion cubic feet to 3.577 trillion cubic feet.

Total stocks stand about 4 percent below last year’s level and nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.

The EIA will not be releasing weekly inventory data or other data this week because of the government shutdown. The agency said energy companies should continue to submit their data to the EIA and it will be processed after the furlough period.

Estimates from traders vary widely, showing they expect between 74 bcf and 91 bcf were injected into inventories, compared with a year-ago build of 54 bcf and a five-year average increase of 75 bcf for that week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring just one low-pressure system in the Atlantic basin on Wednesday, but the system had a very low chance for further development.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is not updating its daily reactor status report because of the government shutdown. However, Reuters data showed about 16,500 megawatts, or 17 percent of U.S. capacity, was likely offline, up from 15,300 MW out on Tuesday, but down from 24,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 21,500 MW. (Editing by Chris Reese)