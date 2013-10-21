U.S. natgas futures little changed to lower despite cool weather

* Below-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions

* Prices remain above key technical resistance

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Tuesday, Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower early on Monday, with traders citing some profit-taking after nearby futures hit a nearly four-month spot chart high last week.

The contract ended last week little changed, after posting a nearly 8 percent gain the prior week, its biggest one-week run up in almost a year.

Cooler trending weather outlooks, the onset of autumn nuclear plant outages and recent offshore production cuts resulting from Tropical Storm Karen lent support to the rise.

However, some traders said healthy inventories, a fairly quiet tropical front and near-record-high production could help cap further gains.

At 9:17 a.m. EDT (1317 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.756 per million British thermal units, down 0.8 cent.

The contract traded as high as $3.869 last week, the highest price for a front-month contract since late June, according to Reuters data.

Prices were hovering back above the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late September.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday again called for below-normal or much-below-normal temperatures for a little more than the eastern half of the nation, with above-normal readings only in the West.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration did not release weekly gas storage data last week due to the government shutdown. The agency said it will release last week’s data on Tuesday and this week’s data at its normal day and time early Thursday.

The latest EIA gas storage report issued on Oct. 10 showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 90 billion cubic feet to 3.577 trillion cubic feet.

Total stocks stood about 4 percent below last year’s level and nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect data to show an increase of about 80 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 11 when the EIA releases weekly inventory data on Tuesday, putting it well above the 54 bcf build in the same week last year and the five-year average increase for that week of 75 bcf.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring one low-pressure system in the Atlantic basin on Monday but it was not any immediate threat to offshore energy production.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 17,100 megawatts, or 17 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Monday, up from 14,000 MW out on Friday, but down from 24,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,300 MW.