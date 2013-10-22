U.S. natgas futures edge lower ahead of weekly EIA storage data

* Below-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions

* Prices back below some key technical levels

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Tuesday, Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged lower for a second straight session early on Tuesday, pressured ahead of government storage data expected to show a healthy build to already ample inventories.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration did not release weekly gas storage data last week due to the government shutdown, but will release last week’s data later Tuesday and this week’s data at its normal day and time early Thursday.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect data to show an increase of about 80 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 11 when the EIA releases inventory data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), putting it well above the 54 bcf build in the same week last year and the five-year average increase for that week of 75 bcf.

While some traders expect more profit-taking after the nearby contract hit a nearly four-month spot chart high last week and said near-record production and healthy inventories will weigh on prices, some said cooler trending weather outlooks and the onset of autumn nuclear plant outages would curb losses.

At 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT), front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.64 per million British thermal units, down 2.8 cents, or less than 1 percent.

The contract traded as high as $3.869 last week, the highest price for a front-month contract since late June, according to Reuters data.

Prices settled back below the 200-day moving average on Monday, a possible bearish sign for technical traders.

The nearby contract hit a five-week low of $3.402 in late September.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for below-normal or much-below-normal temperatures for a little more than the eastern half of the nation, with above-normal readings only in the West.

The latest EIA gas storage report issued on Oct. 10 showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 90 billion cubic feet to 3.577 trillion cubic feet.

Total stocks stood about 4 percent below last year’s level and nearly 2 percent above the five-year average.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring Tropical Storm Lorenzo in the central Atlantic, well east of Bermuda, with no other tropical cyclone formation expected for the next five days.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 17,300 megawatts, or 18 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Tuesday, up from 17,100 MW out on Monday, but down from 25,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,600 MW.