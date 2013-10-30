December U.S. natgas futures higher, little changed

* Above-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions

* Prices hover near key technical support

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - New front-month December U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Wednesday, bouncing off the November contract’s expiration price near a five-week spot chart low.

While forecasts for milder weather remained on tap for consuming regions of the nation, traders said expectations for a supportive weekly inventory build helped stem more losses.

Technical traders noted the new front month was back above the 100-day moving average, but remained below the 200-day moving average, possibly a continued bearish sign.

At 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT), front-month December natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.641 per million British thermal units, up 1.2 cents, or less than 1 percent.

The November contract slid to $3.48 before expiration, the lowest mark for a nearby contract since late September.

It traded as high as $3.869 two weeks ago, the highest price for a front-month contract since late June.

The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal temperatures for about the eastern half of the nation and across Texas, with below-normal readings in the West.

Last week’s gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 87 billion cubic feet to 3.741 trillion cubic feet.

Stocks stand just over 2 percent below last year’s level and just over 2 percent above the five-year average level.

Early injection estimates for Thursday’s EIA report range from 26 bcf to 43 bcf, well below the 66 bcf build seen during the same week a year ago and the five-year average increase of 57 bcf for that week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected for the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 13,000 megawatts, or 13 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Wednesday, down from 13,700 MW out on Tuesday, 32,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 21,600 MW. (editing by Jim Marshall)