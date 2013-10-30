UPDATE 3-Mild forecasts pressure U.S. natgas futures for 3rd day

* Milder weather outlook keeps gas prices on the defensive

* Comfortable stockpiles, record production also weigh

* Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday (New throughout; adds byline, analyst quote; updates futures and cash prices)

By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures closed lower for a third straight day on Wednesday, with mild weather forecasts pressuring the market though short covering ahead of what should be a bullish weekly inventory report on Thursday helped limit the downside.

Front-month prices gapped higher today on the continuation chart as December took over the spot position with a 13-cent premium to the November contract which expired on Tuesday.

But the near month is still down 2.3 percent so far this week despite the roll gain and could see more downside unless forecasts turn much colder and kick up demand.

“We should see a pretty low (bullish EIA) storage build tomorrow, but I think there’s room to move lower. If you look at the weather forecast, it’s not very supportive,” said Jacob Correll, analyst at Schneider Electric in Kentucky.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 0.9 cent at $3.62 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.61 and $3.662. The nearby contract posted a five-week low of $3.48 on Tuesday.

Technical traders noted the market is oversold and due for a bounce, but many remained skeptical of the upside without some sustained cold, noting stockpiles stand at comfortable levels and production is still flowing at a record-high pace.

The National Weather Service six-to-10-day and eight-to-14-day outlooks released on Wednesday continued to show mostly above-normal temperatures for the eastern half of the nation.

But there are bullish expectations for inventory data to be issued Thursday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters on average estimate that U.S. natural gas inventories rose last week by 36 billion cubic feet. That would be well below the 66 bcf build seen during the same year-ago week and the five-year average increase for that week of 57 bcf.

EIA data last week showed total domestic gas inventories stood at 3.741 trillion cubic feet, 2.4 percent below last year’s record highs at that time, but 2.1 percent above the five-year average.

The Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count has increased in 11 of the last 18 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging producers to pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.

The EIA still expects U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a record high for the third straight year.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, eased 1 cent to $3.55, with late Hub differentials done at 7 cents under December futures versus 4 cents over November on Tuesday.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX lost 7 cents to $3.63 on the mild Thursday outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 1 cent lower at $3.73.