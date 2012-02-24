US natural gas edges lower early, weather weighs

* Front month still above January's 10-year low * Mild weather on tap for consuming regions * U.S. crude futures rise $1/barrel early * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were about 3 cents lower early Friday, edging off amid ongoing concerns over mild winter weather and bloated inventories despite recent production cuts and a high number of nuclear power plant outages. Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.588 per million British thermal units in early U.S. activity, down 3.3 cents. The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers to announce production cuts. STORAGE STILL A BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell last week by 166 billion cubic feet, above Reuters poll estimates for a 158 bcf draw, the year-ago drawdown of 102 bcf and a five-year average drop of 145 bcf for that week. But despite Thursday's big draw and some price gains last week, one of the mildest winters on record has slowed storage draws by about 510 bcf, or 29 percent, and left a huge cushion in inventories that could cap any more gains this year. Thursday's report showed stocks stand at 2.595 trillion cubic feet - still at record highs for this time of year, and 753 bcf, or 41 percent, above last year and 744 bcf, or 40 percent, above the five-year average level. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Last winter at this time, cold weather had forced storage owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.3 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop. With extended forecasts still not showing any extreme cold on the horizon and winter winding down, traders said the huge surplus could pressure prices in late March if contractual obligations force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to meet seasonal turnover requirements. Early withdrawal estimates for next week's EIA report range from 80 bcf to 100 bcf versus last year's drop of 85 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf. A Reuters end-winter poll issued last week showed analysts expected stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, 43 percent above average and well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The inventory glut could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if inventory owners run out of room to store gas, forcing more supply into the market. Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year's 2.2 tcf. MORE FUNDAMENTALS Temperatures in key gas-consuming cities were seen in the mid-40s to the mid-50s Fahrenheit in New York and mostly the low-40s F in Chicago for the next several days, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com. The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for below-normal readings for about the western third of the nation, but normal or above-normal readings in the East. About 15,200 megawatts, or 15 percent, of the nation's nuclear capacity was offline on Friday, up from just 6,300 MW out at this time last year and a five-year average outage rate of about 9,400 MW for this week. Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by four to 716, its lowest since October 2009. It was the sixth straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) But many traders remain skeptical of announced production cuts, noting the planned reductions so far were not enough to tighten a market oversupplied by as much as 3 bcf per day, or more than 4 percent. Analysts said the recent slowdown in drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows. They noted that producers have shifted spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays which still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. PRICES: as of 9:24 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.587 -0.034 -1.3% 2.58 2.635 11,794 122,549 NGc2 2.734 -0.027 -1.0% 2.7210 2.785 17,448 83,810 CLc1 108.60 0.77 0.7% 108.03 108.99 57,543 241,329 CLc2 109.01 0.76 0.7% 108.47 109.39 10,730 70,045 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.587 2.540 3.110 2.720 2.360 48.44 42.9 CLc1 108.60 100.48 98.08 108.23 93.64 73.15 29.62 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)