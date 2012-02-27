UPDATE 3-US March natural gas futures expire on weak note

* Front-month loses ground for third straight day

* Weather, record-high supplies continue to pressure prices

* Late-winter nuke outages could boost gas demand

* Recent gas rig count declines, producer cuts limit downside

* Coming Up: EIA oil data, Reuters natgas storage poll Wednesday (Releads, updates with closing prices, adds quote)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended sharply lower on Monday, with the front-month March contract losing 4 percent at expiration as mild late-winter weather forecasts and bloated supplies continued to pressure the complex.

It was the third straight loss for the front month, which has tumbled some 7.5 percent in its biggest three-day decline in about four weeks.

But despite the price slide, traders noted recent weekly inventory reports have been hinting at a slight tightening in the supply-demand balance.

Weather-related demand this winter has been well below normal, but late-season nuclear plant outages have been running about 6,500 megawatts above normal for this time of year and could add more than 1 billion cubic feet to daily gas demand.

In addition, gas prices hovering near 10-year lows have drawn more utility and industrial gas use, while recent shut ins by several producers have taken a bite out of flowing supplies.

“The market is now retracing back to a level that is more reflective of the actual inventory situation ... oversupplied versus all comparative measures,” Energy Management Institute’s Dominick Chirichella said in a report.

Chirichella also noted that bearish weather forecasts for the rest of the winter were likely to leave storage at the end of the withdrawal season at record highs for that time of year.

The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 10.4 cents to expire at $2.446 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.436 and $2.589.

Most traders agreed the huge overhang in storage built up during a near-record mild winter will likely make it difficult for prices to rally much in the near term.

PRICES FAIL TO REACT TO BULLISH RIGS, STOCKS DATA

Gas prices on Friday did not react to Baker Hughes drilling data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the seventh straight week to a 29-month low of 710.

Producers continue to slow dry-gas drilling operations in the face of low prices, but their shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that casts doubts about the impact on supply.

Buyers also failed to step in on Thursday after U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed total domestic gas inventories fell by a larger-than-expected 166 billion cubic feet to 2.595 trillion cubic feet.

The draw was well above the Reuters poll estimate of 158 bcf, and trimmed both the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average.

But storage is still at record highs for this time, standing at 753 bcf, or 41 percent, above a year ago and 744 bcf, or 40 percent, above average, a huge cushion that is likely to cap any attempts to rally prices in the near term.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )

While some remain concerned that contractual obligations could force utilities to cycle gas out of inventory to meet seasonal turnover requirements by March 31, others note talk that some pipelines and storage operators were showing some flexibility in end-winter inventory targets.

A Reuters poll showed most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at an all-time high of 2.215 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983, particularly with no extreme cold on the horizon. That could push gas prices below the 10-year low of $2.231 hit in late January.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next week, with daytime highs, at times, topping 50 Fahrenheit (10 Celsius).

Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday’s EIA report range from 80 bcf to 100 bcf versus last year’s adjusted drop of 85 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf.

One of the mildest winters on record has slowed average storage draws by about 510 bcf, or 29 percent.

Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners to pull more than 2 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand, but this season, only about 1.3 tcf of storage gas has been burned up, a 37 percent drop.

The huge overhang could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to the limits of capacity and force extra supply into the market.

Estimates for U.S. working gas storage capacity range from 4.1 tcf to 4.4 tcf, a level that could be tested if storage builds from April through October match last year’s 2.2 tcf.

WHEN WILL PRODUCTION SLOW?

Many traders doubt whether planned production cuts will be enough to tighten a market seen oversupplied by as much as 3 bcfd, or more than 4 percent.

The gas-directed rig count has fallen 24 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October. The steep drop has stirred talk that low gas prices, off nearly a third in the last four months, might finally force producers to slow output.

(Drilling rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

In a report last week, Bernstein Research said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before they would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production.

Most analysts agree it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts.

Most do not see any major slowdown in gas output until late this year, noting the recent slowdown in drilling has not yet been reflected in pipeline flows. (Reporting by Joe Silha; editing by Jim Marshall)