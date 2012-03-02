NYMEX-Short covering props up natural gas ahead of weekend

* Shorts cover ahead of weekend after steep slide Thursday

* Nuclear outages, rig count declines, producer cuts support

* Mild weather, high supplies limit price gains

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures, underpinned by short-covering after Thursday’s steep slide, were modestly higher midday on Friday but gains were limited by mild late-winter weather forecasts and bloated supplies.

Gas prices cratered nearly 6 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that gas inventories fell last week by 82 billion cubic feet, well below the Reuters poll estimate of 90 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 118 bcf.

It was the biggest one-day slide for front-month futures in more than a month.

While planned output cuts by several key producers and unexpected nuclear plant outages have lent some support to prices in the last few weeks, traders said the huge overhang in storage plus tapering winter demand were likely to keep gas prices on the defensive until summer cooling loads kick in.

“The market is holding its recent range fairly well, suggesting some ongoing faith that drilling cuts will translate into reduced production going forward, but as long as the storage surplus can make new highs, we see corresponding risk that natural gas prices could fall to new lows,” Citi Futures Perspective analyst Tim Evans said in a report.

At 11:45 a.m. EST (1645 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 2.7 cents at $2.49 per million British thermal units after trading in a narrow range between $2.461 and $2.505.

Total domestic inventories of 2.513 trillion cubic feet are still at record highs for this time of year and with no extreme cold on the horizon, are likely to end winter at an all-time high. That could push front-month futures, which have been locked in a trading range between $2.40 and $2.70 since hitting a 10-year low of $2.231 in late January, to fresh lows.

After some cool weather over the weekend or early next week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal as daytime highs climb to the mid- or high 50s Fahrenheit.

TIGHTER MARKET

While on an absolute basis the weekly stock draw was seen as bearish, traders noted recent inventory reports have hinted at a modest tightening in the supply/demand balance. But the slightly supportive data so far has failed to attract much buying interest.

Late-season nuclear plant outages are still running about 6,600 megawatts above normal for this time of year, which could add more than 1 billion cubic feet to daily gas demand.

And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal.

“Coal and gas have essentially traded places, with the cost of gas-fired generation challenging coal in most major markets in the U.S. The market share grabbed by gas will be real and lasting,” Barclays Capital said in a report.

But with production still running at or near all-time highs and inventories set to end the heating season at a record peak, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.

STORAGE, THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FOR BULLS

The weekly stock draw widened the surplus to last year by 3 bcf to 756 bcf, or 43 percent, and added 36 bcf to the five-year average excess, raising the total to 780 bcf, or 45 percent.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )

Early withdrawal estimates for next week’s EIA report range from 66 bcf to 95 bcf versus last year’s adjusted drop of 63 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 92 bcf.

Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners to pull nearly 2.1 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand. This season, one of the mildest on record, only 1.34 tcf of storage gas has been burned, a 36 percent drop.

Most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )

The inventory overhang could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market.

IS PRODUCTION SLOWING?

Traders are waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week’s data showed the gas count slid to its lowest since September 2009. It was the seventh straight weekly decline and stirred more talk that low prices were finally forcing drillers to slow dry gas operations.

EIA data on Wednesday showed that December gross natural gas production in the lower 48 U.S. states slipped slightly from a record high in November. It was the first decline in 10 months.

But the EIA said the largest drop, seen in Wyoming, was partly due to a compressor fire. Output in key shale plays such as Marcellus continued to grow.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas operations.

A Bernstein Research report last week said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)