UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down 5 pct, break chart support

* Futures remain above January's 10-year low * Mostly mild U.S. weather ahead for next two weeks * Coming up: EIA short-term energy outlook Tuesday (Releads, changes byline, updates closing prices, adds technicals) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended down sharply on Monday, with mild late-winter weather and record-high supplies driving the front-month contract below technical support. "It looked like a bottom had been forming -- we've been moving sideways for weeks -- but now it looks like we're seeing a breakdown," said Richard Ross at Auerbach Grayson in New York. While planned output cuts by several key producers and unexpected nuclear plant outages have lent some support to prices in the last few weeks, traders said the huge overhang in storage plus tapering winter demand were likely to keep gas prices on the defensive without more weather demand. The front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which gapped lower on the open, finished down 12.9 cents at $2.355 per million British thermal units after sliding late to a one-month and contract low of $2.35. Chart traders noted the nearby contract broke below a symmetrical triangle pattern on Monday and closed on a weak note, a possible sign that more downside was in store. They pegged the next technical support at the 10-year low of $2.231 hit in late January and then in the $2 area. Traders were waiting for the U.S. Energy Information Administration's short-term energy outlook on Tuesday, possibly looking for signs that the agency had cut its estimate for marketed gas production this year. With winter ending on a mild note, most traders expect prices to test the 10-year low of $2.231 before better summer cooling loads kick in. After some cool weather early this week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, mostly to average above normal for the next two weeks, as highs at times top 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius). TIGHTER MARKET While on an absolute basis weekly stock draws were seen as bearish, traders noted recent inventory reports have hinted at a modest tightening in the supply/demand balance. Nuclear plant outages are still running about 6,500 megawatts above normal for this time of year, which could add more than 1 billion cubic feet to daily gas demand. In addition, planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted extra utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal. But with inventories at record highs and production still running at or near all-time peaks, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term. STORAGE, THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FOR BULLS The inventory surplus relative to last year and the five-year average is well above 700 billion cubic feet, or more than 40 percent, a huge cushion to meet any spike in demand. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s ) Early withdrawal estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 56 bcf to 95 bcf versus last year's adjusted drop of 63 bcf and the five-year average decline for that week of 92 bcf. Most analysts expect stocks to end the heating season at 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The inventory overhang could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. IS PRODUCTION SLOWING? Gas prices on Friday did not react to Baker Hughes drilling data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the eighth straight week to a 31-month low of 691. The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. (Editing by Dale Hudson)