UPDATE 3-Mild forecasts drive most US natural gas futures lower

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures mostly ended lower on Tuesday, with mild late-winter weather and record-high supplies still weighing on the complex despite some technical buying in the front month after Monday’s steep slide.

Chart traders noted the technical picture turned decidedly bearish on Monday after the front-month contract tumbled 5 percent, closing well below a symmetrical triangle that has bound trading levels for more than a month.

While some producer shut ins and unexpected nuclear plant outages have lent support to prices in the last few weeks, traders said bearish technicals, a huge overhang in storage and tapering winter demand were likely to make it difficult for prices to rally much without more weather demand.

“Weather patterns continue to look warm out there over the next two weeks. There continues to be some support given the higher-than-normal levels of nuclear outages and fuel switching,” Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said.

The front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the day’s only gainer, finished up 0.1 cent at $2.356 per million British thermal units after sliding early to a fresh one-month low and contract low of $2.343.

Other months ended down between 1 cent and 4 cents.

Chart support was seen at $2.28 and then at the 10-year spot low of $2.231 hit in late January, with resistance at Monday’s gap at $2.441 to $2.461.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday offered little hope for the bulls, with the agency slightly raising its estimate for marketed gas production growth this year for a second straight month.

EIA expects 2012 gas output to be up 2.6 percent to a record high 67.91 billion cubic feet per day despite a steep slide in drilling and planned cuts by several key producers that have been squeezed by low prices.

But traders noted that EIA also called for an even larger gain in consumption this year, expecting demand to rise 3.1 percent due to increased use primarily by power generators.

With winter ending on a mild note, many traders expect prices to test the recent 10-year low before better summer cooling loads kick in.

After a cold start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks, as highs at times top 60 Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius).

TIGHTER MARKET?

While recent storage draws have been seen as bearish, traders noted weekly stock reports have hinted at a modest tightening in the supply/demand balance.

Nuclear plant outages are still running about 5,400 megawatts above normal for this time of year, which could add nearly 1 bcfd to daily gas demand. In addition, planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcfd or more from flowing supply.

Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted extra fuel switching away from more expensive coal.

But with inventories at record highs and production still running at or near all-time peaks, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.

STORAGE A PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Last week’s gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.513 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year and more than 700 bcf, or over 40 percent, above both last year and the five-year average.

Stocks should end winter at an all-time high above 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf from 1983 and a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in demand this year.

Withdrawal estimates for Thursday’s EIA report range from 56 bcf to 91 bcf, with most in the 80 bcf area. Stocks fell an adjusted 63 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average decline for that week is 92 bcf.

Last winter at this time, cold weather forced storage owners to pull nearly 2.1 tcf from inventory to help meet the surge in heating demand. This season, one of the mildest on record, only 1.34 tcf of storage gas has been burned, a 36 percent drop.

The inventory overhang could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market.

DRILLING, PRODUCTION

The steady drop in gas drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output, but gas prices on Friday did not react to Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the eighth straight week to a 31-month low of 691. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Jim Marshall and Lisa Shumaker)