US natural gas futures fall early, April hits 6-week low

* Mild forecasts, record supplies undermine prices * Chart picture bearish after Monday's steep slide * April futures down 11 pct so far this month * Coming up: Reuters weekly natural gas storage poll Wednesday NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell early Thursday as mild late-winter weather and bloated supplies drove the front-month to a new contract low and six-week spot low despite a recent slowdown in drilling that could curb record high output. Gas prices for the April contract have lost 11 percent so far this month and are mired just above 10-year lows. Planned output cuts by several key producers and unexpected nuclear plant outages had lent some support to prices, front-month gas gained 4.5 percent last month, but traders said a huge overhang in supply and tapering winter heating demand would keep prices on the defensive in the near term. At 8:40 a.m. EST (1340 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 3.9 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $2.317 per million British thermal units after slipping early to $2.303, the lowest for the lead contract since the 10-year low of $2.231 hit in late January. Chart traders noted the technical picture turned bearish on Monday after the front contract tumbled 5 percent, closing well below a symmetrical triangle that had bound trading levels for more than a month. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/dew86s) With production still running at or near all-time highs, inventories at a record high and winter winding down, traders said concerns were growing that gas prices could soon break to new lows. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs frequently topping 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius). STORAGE, A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Traders were waiting for Thursday's U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report. Withdrawal estimates range from 56 billion to 91 billion cubic feet, with most in the low-80s. Stocks fell an adjusted 63 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average decline for that week is 92 bcf. Last week's storage report showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.513 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year and more than 700 bcf, or over 40 percent, above both last year and the five-year average. Stocks are expected to end winter at an all-time high above 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf from 1983 and a huge cushion built up during one of the mildest winters on record. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Traders remained concerned that the inventory overhang will also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into an already-glutted market. TIGHTER MARKET? Traders noted recent weekly inventory reports have hinted at a modest tightening in the supply-demand balance. Late-winter nuclear plant outages are still running about 4,500 megawatts above normal for this time of year, which could add nearly 1 bcf to daily gas demand. In addition, relatively cheap gas has drawn more industrial use and prompted more utility fuel switching away from coal. DRILLING, PRODUCTION The steady drop in gas drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output, but recent Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the eighth straight week to a 31-month low has failed to stir buying. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) And EIA offered little hope for the bulls on Tuesday when it raised its estimate for marketed gas production growth this year for a second straight month. EIA expects 2012 gas output to be up 2.6 percent to a record high 67.91 bcfd despite the slide in drilling and planned cuts by some key producers that have been squeezed by low prices. But traders noted that EIA also called for an even larger gain in consumption this year, expecting demand to rise 3.1 percent due to increased use by power generators. Analysts say it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. Prices as of 8:54 a.m. EST in $/mmBtu: 8:54 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL NGc1 2.302 -0.054 -2.3% 2.3 2.343 15,417 101,531 NGc2 2.404 -0.058 -2.4% 2.4000 2.448 5,744 35,154 CLc1 105.12 0.42 0.4% 104.77 105.60 35,475 237,450 CLc2 105.65 0.44 0.4% 105.31 106.09 10,417 65,165 TECHS LAST MA-30 MA-90 Boll up Boll dn RSI-30 Imp Vol NGc1 2.302 2.520 3.010 2.710 2.290 37.86 51.84 CLc1 105.12 102.44 99.72 110.94 98.08 54.61 30.56 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)