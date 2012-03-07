UPDATE 3-US natural gas futures end down 2 pct on mild forecasts

* Mild forecasts, record supplies drive futures to 6-wk low

* Chart picture turns more bearish after Monday’s steep slide

* Front-month futures down 12 pct so far this month

* Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas inventory data Thursday (Releads, adds quote, updates closing prices)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday for a third straight day, with forecasts for mild late-winter weather and high supplies driving the front month to a six-week low despite a slowdown in drilling that could curb record high output.

Traders said expectations for another fairly light weekly inventory draw on Thursday added pressure.

Planned output cuts by several key producers and unexpected nuclear plant outages had lent some support to prices as front-month gas gained 4.5 percent last month. But traders said a huge overhang in supply and tapering winter heating demand have helped drive futures prices down 12 percent so far this month.

The front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished down 5.4 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $2.302 per million British thermal units after sinking early to $2.281, the lowest for the nearby contract since the 10-year low of $2.231 hit in late January.

“(Mild) weather is completely overwhelming the market. It’s a real negative factor right now, but the market is getting oversold,” an independent trader from Massachusetts said.

Technical traders noted the chart picture turned very bearish after the front month slid 5 percent on Monday and closed well below a symmetrical triangle that had kept prices range bound for more than a month.

With production at or near all-time highs, storage still at a record high and winter nearly over, traders said expectations were growing that gas prices could soon break to new lows.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal for the next two weeks, with daytime highs frequently topping 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.6 Celsius).

STORAGE, A PROBLEM FOR PRICES

Last week’s U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.513 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year and more than 700 billion cubic feet, or over 40 percent, above both last year and the five-year average.

EIA storage data on Thursday is expected to show that gas inventories fell last week by 84 billion cubic feet, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

Stocks dropped an adjusted 63 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average decline for that week is 92 bcf.

Storage is expected to end the winter at an all-time high above 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.

Traders said the inventory overhang could sink prices this spring as weather demand fades, but could also pressure prices late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into an already-glutted market.

TIGHTER MARKET?

Traders noted recent weekly inventory reports have hinted at a modest tightening in the supply-demand balance.

Late-winter nuclear plant outages are still running about 4,500 megawatts above normal for this time of year, which could add nearly 1 bcf to daily gas demand.

And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

In addition, relatively cheap gas has drawn more industrial use and prompted more utility fuel switching away from coal.

DRILLING, PRODUCTION

The steady drop in gas drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. While recent Baker Hughes data showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the eighth straight week to a 31-month low, analysts and traders remain skeptical that output will drop enough to significantly reduce supplies.

EIA offered little hope for the bulls on Tuesday when it raised its estimate for marketed gas production growth this year for a second straight month.

EIA expects 2012 gas output to be up 2.6 percent to a record high 67.91 bcfd despite the slide in drilling and planned cuts by some key producers that have been squeezed by low prices.

But traders noted that EIA also called for an even larger gain in consumption this year, expecting demand to rise 3.1 percent due to increased use by power generators.

Analysts say it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Jim Marshall)