US natural gas slides 2 pct after EIA stock draw

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended losses early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory draw below market expectations. The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 80 billion cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected an 84 bcf decline. By 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT), the NYMEX front-month gas futures contract slid 5.2 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $2.25 per million British thermal units, an April contract low and the lowest for the near month in six weeks. Gas prices are hovering just above the 10-year low of $2.231 hit in late January. Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.305 area. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)