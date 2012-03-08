FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US natural gas slides 2 pct after EIA stock draw
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 8, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

US natural gas slides 2 pct after EIA stock draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural
gas futures extended losses early Thursday after a government
report showed a weekly inventory draw below market expectations.	
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories fell last week by 80 billion
cubic feet to 2.433 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected an 84 bcf decline.
 	
    By 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT), the NYMEX front-month gas
futures contract slid 5.2 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $2.25
per million British thermal units, an April contract low and the
lowest for the near month in six weeks.	
    Gas prices are hovering just above the 10-year low of $2.231
hit in late January. 	
    Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30
a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.305 area.	
    	
	
 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.