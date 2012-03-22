FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natural gas futures slide 5 pct after EIA stock build
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 6 years ago

US natural gas futures slide 5 pct after EIA stock build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended losses early Thursday after a government report showed that gas inventories climbed last week for the first time this year, about two weeks earlier than usual.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories for the week ended March 16 rose 11 billion cubic feet to 2.380 trillion cubic feet.

The build was slightly above the Reuters poll estimate of 10 bcf published on Wednesday.

By 10:31 a.m. EST (1431 GMT), font-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 11 cents, or nearly 5 percent, to $2.25 per million British thermal units, just slightly above the 10-year low of $2.204 hit early last week.

Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.31 area.

