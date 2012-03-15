US natgas hovers near 10-year low ahead of storage data

* Front month still above Tuesday's 10-year low * Mild weather on tap for most of nation * U.S. crude futures edge higher early * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were about 4 cents, or 2 percent, lower early Thursday, edging off amid ongoing concerns over mild weather and expectations that weekly government storage data would show just a slight drawdown from record high inventories. Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.242 per million British thermal units in early activity, down 4.2 cents, or a little less than 2 percent. On Tuesday the contract slid early to $2.204, the lowest price for a front month in just over 10 years. STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories fell to 2.433 trillion cubic feet, still at record highs for this time of year, and more than 700 bcf, or 44 percent, above last year and 792 bcf, or 48 percent, above the five-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Withdrawal estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 45 bcf to 73 bcf, with most traders and analysts expecting data will show a draw of about 57 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks fell an adjusted 60 bcf in the same week last year, and on average over the past five years have dropped 79 bcf that week. With no extreme weather on the horizon, stocks are expected to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983. The cushion could also spell trouble for prices late in the summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into the market. OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,600 megawatts, or 20 percent, on Wednesday, up from 15,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,200 MW. Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily gas demand. And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply. Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more expensive coal. But with production still running at or near all-time highs, few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only in the West. Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of 670. The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk that low prices might finally slow output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Analysts agree it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the producer shift in spending to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in dry gas output. A recent Bernstein report said the gas-directed rig count would have to drop to about 600 before it would be comfortable forecasting flat to falling production. Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until late this year. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)