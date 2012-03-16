FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natgas up early, hovers over recent 10-year low
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 16, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 6 years ago

US natgas up early, hovers over recent 10-year low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Front month remains above Tuesday's 10-year spot low
    * Mild weather on tap for most of nation
    * US crude futures rise nearly $1/barrel early
    * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Thursday

    NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas
futures edged about 2 cents higher early Friday on stronger
crude futures and some short covering ahead of the weekend,
after sliding to their lowest mark in just over 10 years early
this week.	
    Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange were at $2.299 per million British
thermal units in early activity, up 2 cents.	
    On Tuesday the contract slid to $2.204, the lowest price for
a front month in just over 10 years. The front month had fallen
nearly 13 percent so far this month as mild late-winter weather
curbed heating demand across consuming regions.	
    But other contracts have shown some gains this week, amid a
high number of nuclear plant outages and planned production cuts
that should encourage more industrial demand in the coming
months.	
    "The surplus still building in inventory versus both last
year and the five year average is going to get harder and harder
to work off with only weeks until the start of spring. As such
for the short to medium term I doubt natural gas is going to
reverse the downtrend it has been in for an extended period of
time," said Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella.	
    He added that the market may still see times when "short
covering rallies take hold. But I do not expect a sustained
trend change," Chirichella said.	
    In the cash market, weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery
point Henry Hub NG-W-HH traded under $2 early Friday, but was
averaging just over $2 on active volume near 920 million cubic
feet, down 7 cents from Thursday's average of $2.07 and at its
lowest mark since September 2009.  	
    Early Hub cash deals were done at about a 20-cent discount
to the front month contract, flat with deals done late Thursday.	
    Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate
NG-NYCZ6 was heard early near $2.11 on volume near 129 mmcf,
down 4 cents from Thursday's average of $2.15 and also at its
lowest price since September 2009.	
           	
    STORAGE OVERHANG A PROBLEM FOR PRICES	
    Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
fell 64 billion cubic feet last week, above Reuters poll
estimates for a 57 bcf draw and the year-ago drop of 60 bcf.  	
    But traders noted the drop was below the five-year average
drawdown of 79 bcf for that week, and stocks, at 2.369 trillion
cubic feet, are still 45 percent above year-ago levels and
nearly 52 percent above the five-year average level.
 	
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)	
    With extreme mild weather across much of the nation this
week, most traders expect next week's EIA report to show an
early injection into storage.	
    Early estimates for next week's EIA report range from a
build of 7 bcf to 16 bcf versus the year-ago adjusted decline of
20 bcf and a five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf.	
    Also with no extreme weather on the horizon, stocks are
expected to end winter at an all-time high of 2.2 tcf, well
above the previous record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.	
    The cushion could spell more trouble for prices late in the
summer stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity
and force more supply into the market.	
    	
    OUTAGES, CUTS COULD HELP TIGHTEN MARKET	
    Nuclear plant outages were running at about 19,600
megawatts, or 20 percent, again on Friday, up from 14,900 MW out
a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 15,600 MW.
 	
    Traders said the outages could add more than 1 bcf to daily
gas demand.	
    And planned output cuts by producers could trim 1 bcf per
day or more from flowing supply. 	
    Relatively cheap gas has also drawn more industrial use and
prompted additional utility fuel switching away from more
expensive coal.	
    But with production still running at or near all-time highs,
 few traders expect much upside in prices in the near term.	
     	
    MORE FUNDAMENTALS	
    The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday again called for above or much-above-normal readings
for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal
readings only in the West.	
    Baker Hughes drilling data last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell for a ninth straight week to a 32-month low of
670. 	
    The steady drop in gas-directed drilling has stirred talk
that low prices might finally slow output.	
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)    	
	
 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Alden Bentley)

