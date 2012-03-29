FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US natgas futures hit new 10-year low on weather, stocks data
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 29, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 6 years

US natgas futures hit new 10-year low on weather, stocks data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures slid to a new 10-year low on Thursday, pressured by forecasts for mild U.S. weather and by a government report showing a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.

At 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 11.1 cents, or nearly 5 percent, at $2.171 per million British thermal units after sinking late morning to $2.157, the lowest for the nearby contract since February 2002.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 billion cubic feet to 2.437 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 45 bcf gain. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.