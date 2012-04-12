FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natgas futures climb 4 pct on smaller EIA storage build
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 12, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

US natgas futures climb 4 pct on smaller EIA storage build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended gains early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories gained 8 billion cubic feet to 2.487 trillion cubic feet last week. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 25 bcf.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange was up 8.5 cents, or 4.3 percent, at $2.069 per million British thermal units.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading around $2.00 per mmBtu. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by John Picinich)

