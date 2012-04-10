UPDATE 3-US natural gas futures fall to 10-year low for 2nd day

* Front month slips late to its lowest since January 2002 * Bearish EIA production, consumption data weighs * Record-high inventories also pressure prices * Coming up: Reuters EIA natgas storage poll Wednesday (Adds quote, updates closing prices, spread data) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Tuesday to a 10-year low for a second straight day, as forecasts for moderate weather and growing concerns about record-high inventories and production kept weighing on prices. Even though cool Northeast and Midwest weather early this week should boost demand, traders said the mild outlook for later this week and next week was pressuring prices. Traders also said Tuesday's bearish government data on production and consumption encouraged more selling, particularly with no extreme heat or cold on the horizon to boost demand. The front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished down 7.6 cents, or 3.6 percent, at $2.031 per million British thermal units. In late trade it slipped as low as $2.029, the lowest for the nearby contract since January 2002. "EIA raised production more than demand which is going to make people hesitate about getting long (buying) futures. Cash (physical prices) are still drifting lower which means there's just too much gas around," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas. The nearby contract, which tumbled 19 percent in March in its biggest monthly drop since August 2010, is down 4.5 percent so far in April. The result is that spreads to winter contracts have widened sharply, with the December premium to May gaining 5 percent this month to $1.108, its widest in more than two years. PRODUCTION STILL AT RECORD HIGHS The U.S. Energy Information Administration Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. EIA expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 billion cubic feet per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily. EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more utility switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but it was not expected to be enough to tighten an oversupplied gas market. The agency said it expected production growth to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but it noted the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count - down about 31 percent since peaking at 936 in October - has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13 weeks, sinking last week to its lowest in nearly 10 years, but rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track.(Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the second time in three weeks, slipping 15 to 1,165, but the count is not far below the all-time high of 1,185 hit in late January. The share of horizontal rigs drilling for gas has fallen to 38 percent from 78 percent just two years ago, but analysts say any slowdown in production could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling for more profitable oil and liquids-rich prospects still produces plenty of associated gas. Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly. Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year. EIA did offer some chance that the market might be better balanced next year, with production forecast to come in nearly flat after seven straight yearly gains, while consumption is expected to grow by about 1.4 percent. HUGE STORAGE SURPLUS WEIGHS Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but this year storage injections started a couple of weeks early. Data last week from the Energy Information Administration showed that domestic gas inventories rose by 42 billion cubic feet to 2.479 trillion cubic feet in the week to March 30. It was the third build in 2012 and the second straight week in which injections came in well above market expectations. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 34-bcf gain. The increase drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widened the surplus to a year earlier and the five-year average, which could prove to be the biggest factor pressuring prices this year. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Storage finished March near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent, or 950 bcf, above normal and easily above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983. The huge inventory could drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again later in the injection season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more gas into a well-supplied market. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 13 bcf to 41 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 22 bcf. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)