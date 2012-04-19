UPDATE 2-US natgas futures end down, front hits 10-year low

* Front month hits new low despite neutral EIA storage build

* Record inventories, production weigh on prices

* Moderate weather forecasts seen slowing overall demand

* Coming Up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Thursday, with the front month sliding to a fresh 10-year low as moderate weather and record-high supplies pressured prices even though the government reported a weekly inventory build in line with expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 25 billion cubic feet to 2.512 trillion cubic feet. The build matched the Reuters poll estimate.

While the market is technically oversold and could stage a modest rebound -- the front contract is down 10 percent so far this month and has hit a new 10-year low in eight of the last nine sessions -- traders expect tapering spring demand and record supplies to limit any upside in the near term.

“Today’s inventory report came in as expected and did not add anything new to the equation. Natgas is oversupplied (and) remains bearish as we inch closer to filling available storage capacity,” Energy Management Institute’s Dominick Chirichella said, adding the only solution to stop the current downtrend is for producers to make substantial cuts in production.

The weekly build drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year. Though it did slightly trim the surplus to last year and the five-year average, traders agreed the market was still a long way from eliminating an oversupply that could pressure prices through most of this year.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 4.4 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $1.907 per million British thermal units after slipping late to $1.903, the lowest for the nearby contract since January 2002.

The NYMEX 12-month strip, the average of the first 12 months of natural gas futures, saw its lowest settle since February 2002, finishing down 5.3 cents at $2.559.

A Reuters price poll on Wednesday showed analysts expect Henry Hub prices in 2012 to average $2.55. If realized, that would be down 37 percent from last year’s average of $4.02 and the lowest annual average in 13 years.

HUGE INVENTORY SURPLUS

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs.

Stocks started the injection season at 2.48 tcf, 930 bcf, or 60 percent, above normal and well above the prior March 31 record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

While the surplus has dropped some in the last two reports, inventories are still running about 920 bcf, or 58 percent, above average, a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.

(Storage graphic:)

Concerns are growing that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill up in an already oversupplied market.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, a physical impossibility if peak capacity estimates of 4.1 tcf are correct.

Early injection estimates for next week’s EIA report range from 35 bcf to 75 bcf versus last year’s adjusted build of 35 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 47 bcf.

PRODUCTION AT OR NEAR RECORD HIGHS

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling report on Friday after last week’s data showed the gas-directed rig count had fallen to its lowest in 10 years.

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas-directed count is down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has stirred expectations that low prices were finally forcing producers to slow record gas output.

But an EIA report last week offered little hope for bulls. The agency again raised its estimate for marketed gas production this year, expecting output in 2012 to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcf daily.

Rising output from shale has kept production growing.

Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas output could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling for shale oil and shale liquids still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

SIGNS OF TIGHTENING

Despite the oversupply, there are some signs that the market has tightened this year. Coal-to-gas switching offers the best chance of burning up some of the excess supply, analysts say.

Low gas prices have prompted utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power, adding as much as 5 bcf per day, or 7 percent, to U.S. gas demand this year.

Some analysts estimate there could be another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices fall a bit more.

Cheap gas prices have also drawn more interest from energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals, steel and paper. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up about 0.5 bcf per day this year.