FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures spike 5 pct on demand, supply cut talk
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 25, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures spike 5 pct on demand, supply cut talk

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Front futures spike 5 pct, cash firmer on chilly weather
    * Record inventories, production limit upside
    * Moderate extended forecasts also keep buyers cautious
    * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data Thursday

 (Releads, adds Encana quote, updates with closing prices)	
    By Joe Silha	
    NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures shot
up sharply on Wednesday as stronger demand and talk of supply
cuts from Canada's largest gas producer stirred buying despite
milder extended weather forecasts and concerns about record-high
supplies.	
    Chilly weather across northern states and warm temperatures
in Texas and parts of the South have stirred more heating and
cooling demand recently that helped drive front-month futures up
more than 8 percent in three of the last four sessions, their
biggest four-day gain in two months.	
    Low gas prices have also prompted more utilities to switch
from coal to cheaper gas to generate power, adding as much as 8
billion cubic feet, or about 10 percent, to daily gas demand
versus last year's levels.	
    Rising demand has kept Henry Hub cash prices relatively
firm, with the Hub up 17 cents this week and trading at a fairly
strong differential of flat or slightly over futures.	
    Traders also said an earnings release from Encana 
raised expectations about more gas supply cuts and triggered
some of the buying and short covering Wednesday.  	
    "There is current weakness in market fundamentals due to an
oversupply of natural gas and it is clear that a continued
reduction of drilling activity will be required to restore
market balance," the company said in a statement.	
    The front-month May gas futures contract on the New
York Mercantile Exchange, which expires on Thursday, spiked 9.3
cents, or 4.7 percent, to settle at $2.068 per million British
thermal units. The contract rose further to a two-week high of
$2.09 in electronic trade after the floor session closed.	
    The nearby contract slipped to $1.902 last Thursday, its
lowest since January 2002.	
    Chart watchers, noting that speculative traders have been
heavily short futures, said sellers may be running out of
patience, particularly amid signs of a tighter market.	
    They said shorts may have opted to cover on Wednesday ahead
of Thursday's weekly inventory report and the May expiration.	
    But many traders remain skeptical of the upside with
supplies still at record highs and no extreme heat or cold on
the horizon to significantly boost weather-related demand.	
        	
    STORAGE LIMITS PRICE GAINS	
    Utilities typically build inventories from April through
October to help meet peak winter heating needs.	
    U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed
gas inventories for the week ended April 13 climbed to 2.512
trillion cubic feet, easily a record for this time of year.
(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)	
    EIA storage data on Thursday is expected to show gas stocks
rose last week by 47 bcf, a build that would increase the
surplus to last year and leave the excess to the five-year
average unchanged at more than 900 bcf, or 56 percent.
 	
    Such a huge cushion could help meet any spikes in demand or
storm-related disruptions in supply this year.	
    Concerns are growing that the inventory glut will drive
prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and
pressure prices again this summer as storage caverns fill and
force more gas into an over-supplied market.	
    If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year
average, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, 12 percent over
peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf. 	
            	
    PRODUCTION AT OR NEAR RECORD HIGHS	
    Baker Hughes data last week showed the U.S. gas-directed rig
count rose by seven to 631, only the third gain this year. The
count hit a 10-year low two weeks ago.	
    (Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )	
    The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the gas rig
count is down a third since peaking last year at 936 in October
-- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting
serious about stemming the flood of record dry gas supplies.	
    But the cuts have not yet been reflected in pipeline flows,
which are still estimated at or near record-high levels.	
    The capacity cuts by Encana, expected to total about 600
million cubic feet per day (gross before royalties) compared to
2011 raised expectations that more reductions were coming.	
    Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas output could take a lot
more time, noting increased drilling in more-profitable shale
oil and shale liquids prospects still produces plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. 	
    The EIA expects output in 2012 to climb by 3 bcf per day, or
4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd. 	
	
    TIGHTENING MARKET	
    Gas prices have been hovering near 10-year lows and helped
tighten the market this year. 	
    Coal-to-gas switching offers the best chance of burning up
some of the excess supply. Some analysts estimate there could be
another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices fall into
the $1.60s or $1.70s.	
    Cheap gas prices have also drawn more interest from
energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals, steel and
paper. Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up
about 0.5 bcf per day this year.	
	
 (Editing by Dale Hudson and Leslie Gevirtz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.