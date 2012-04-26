US natgas up 2 pct ahead of May expiry, storage data

* Front month well above last week's 10-year spot low * Milder weather on tap long-term for much of nation * U.S. crude futures edge higher in early trade * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2 percent early Thursday, extending Wednesday's nearly 5 percent gains and remaining firmly above $2 per mmBtu ahead of the front month's expiration. Most traders cited short covering ahead of the front month May contract's expiration later Thursday, but others also noted talk late Wednesday of supply cuts from Canada's largest producer Encana as more reason for the rise. Traders also await government storage data due out later this morning that should show another large build to already record-high supplies, which could add pressure to the downside. Front-month May natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.112 per mmBtu in early trade, up 4.4 cents, or more than 2 percent, after sliding twice last week to $1.902, the lowest level for a front month since January 2002. HUGE INVENTORY SURPLUS STILL WEIGHS U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed total gas inventories rose to 2.512 trillion cubic feet, remaining at record highs for this time of year and standing 53 percent above last year and about 58 percent above the 5-year average level. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Most traders and analysts expect weekly data to show a build of about 47 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed. Last year stocks rose an adjusted 35 bcf that week and on average over the past five years have gained about 47 bcf for that week. If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.594 tcf, or about 12 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf. PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month. Production growth is expected to slow this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, but the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count -- down a third since peaking at 936 in October -- has not yet reduced output partly due to increased drilling efficiency. The gas-directed rig count rose last week for only the third time this year, up seven from the previous week's 10-year low. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) TIGHTENING MARKET Coal-to-gas switching has offered the best chance of burning up some of the excess supply, with low prices prompting utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. That has added as much as 5 bcf per day, or 7 percent, to U.S. gas demand this year. Some analysts estimate there could be another 2 bcfd of potential switching if gas prices fall into the $1.50s or $1.60s. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for much of the nation. Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 24,500 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Thursday, down from about 28,600 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of about 23,700 MW. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)