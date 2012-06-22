U.S. natgas futures choppy in early trading

* Front-month still under Wednesday's 4-week high * Hotter weather back on tap in six to 10-day outlook * Weekly storage data below average again * Coming Up: Baker Hughes drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures seesawed in volatile trading early Friday, with most traders expecting some profit-taking after nearby futures rose to their highest level in about a month this week. Weekly storage data came in below average on Thursday for an eighth straight week, raising expectations that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 21 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. A stir in tropical activity and hot weather this week has also kept traders cautious, but many noted if prices rise much further, toward the $3 area, they will reach levels that will slow or reverse fuel switching by electric utilities. As of 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 EDT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.593 per million British thermal units, up 1.1 cents, but the contract moved in electronic trade between $2.542 and $2.621. On Wednesday, the contract rose as high as $2.679, the highest mark for a front month contract since the 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 in mid-May. That jump was said to reduce the appeal of gas over coal for power generation. Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April, nearby futures are up about 34 percent on signs record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as more electric utilities switched from coal to gas. ANOTHER LIGHT BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL AT RECORD A gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 62 billion cubic feet (bcf) to 3.006 trillion cubic feet (tcf). The build fell just short of Reuters poll estimates for a 64 bcf gain and again came in well below last year's gain of 90 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf. The build trimmed the surplus to last year to 680 bcf, or 29 percent, and sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 641 bcf, or 27 percent. But inventories remained at record highs for this time of year, topping the 3 tcf mark at the earliest on record, according to weekly and monthly EIA data going back more than 35 years. Total storage is already 73 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks are at 83 percent of capacity. Concerns remained that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 435 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired generators to produce power. Traders waited for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 562, its seventh drop in eight weeks and the lowest level in nearly 13 years. A 40 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has raised expectations that producers are finally getting serious about curbing record supplies. But the producer shift in focus away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. While EIA expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 68.47 bcf per day, up 3.4 percent from last year, it sees demand, driven by strong gains in the electric power sector, rising 4.1 percent. ABOVE NORMAL TEMPS The National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation, with below-normal readings in western California and much of the Northeast. Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,300 megawatts, or 8 percent, on Friday, down from 10,400 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year outage rate of just 6,100 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center was monitoring a low-pressure system just north of the Yucatan Peninsula with a 70 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)