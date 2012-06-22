FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Storm fears push US natgas futures up before weekend
June 22, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-Storm fears push US natgas futures up before weekend

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Gulf of Mexico storm concerns prompt short covering
    * Front month futures stall just under Wednesday's 4-week
high
    * Heat expected over much of U.S. next week, not in
Northeast
    * Coming Up: CFTC trade data Friday

 (Adds quote, storm data; updates with closing prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Friday as forecasts of warm weather and concerns about
a possible storm in the Gulf of Mexico prompted investors to
cover short positions ahead of the weekend.
    Traders said follow-through buying after a supportive weekly
inventory report on Thursday also helped drive prices higher.
    Weekly storage builds have come in below average for eight
straight weeks, and record or near-record heat this week,
particularly in the Midwest and East, has raised expectations
that next week's report will show another light injection.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 4.3 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $2.625 per
million British thermal units after trading between $2.542 and
$2.664. The contract hit a four-week high of $2.679 Wednesday.
    For the week, the nearby contract gained 6.4 percent,
settling higher in three out of five sessions. That followed a
7.3 percent rise the prior week.
    "A weekend is a nasty juncture to get such an upgrade of the
first Gulf tropical storm of the season. It makes for an itchy
and urgent trading environment to close out the week," Gelber &
Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report.
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center gave a low pressure
system in the Gulf of Mexico a 70 percent chance of further
development over the next 48 hours. Most early computer runs
show the system heading east toward Florida.    
    Several oil and gas companies started evacuating staff from
offshore Gulf platforms as a precaution ahead of the potential
storm, including Anadarko, Murphy and Shell. 
    Signs that record production was slowing and demand picking
up as electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for
power generation have helped underpin prices recently, which are
up 38 percent from the decade low of $1.90 posted in mid-April.
    But many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting
inventories were still well above last year and the five-year
average and offer a huge cushion that can help meet any spikes
in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.
    Traders said more moderate forecasts for the Northeast and
part of the Midwest next week could slow overall demand despite
triple-digit heat expected in Texas and parts of the Southwest.
    AccuWeather.com expects Northeast and Midwest temperatures
to average normal or slightly below normal next week, as highs
slip into the 70s and low 80s degrees Fahrenheit (21-29 degrees
Celsius) range.    
    Some traders also cautioned that if prices rise much
further, toward the $3 area, they will reach levels that will
slow or reverse fuel switching by electric utilities.
  
    RECORD STORAGE
    U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 62
billion cubic feet to 3.006 trillion cubic feet. 
    The build fell just short of a Reuters poll estimate of 64
bcf and came in well below last year's gain of 90 bcf and the
five-year average increase for that week of 87 bcf.
    Lagging stock builds this spring have raised expectations
that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable
levels in the 21 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
    The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 28 bcf
to 680 bcf, or 29 percent above the same week in 2011. It also
sliced 25 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average,
reducing the total to 641 bcf, or 27 percent.     
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)    
    Inventories remain at record highs for this time of year,
topping the 3 tcf mark at the earliest point ever, according to
weekly and monthly EIA data going back more than 35 years.
    Storage is already 73 percent full and hovering at a level
not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks
are at 83 percent of capacity.
    Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive
prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill. 
    The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 435 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in
November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to
climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October.
            
    DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS
    Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit
10-year lows and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired
generators to produce power. But gas production is still flowing
at near record high levels despite relatively low gas prices
that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical.
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by 21 to 541, its eighth drop in nine weeks and the
lowest since August 1999. 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )    
    A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight
months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious
about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
    But many analysts say that total output cuts estimated at
about 1 bcf per day were not nearly enough to reduce supplies
significantly. Most still expect production to average a record
high for a second straight year.
    The problem is that producers are still drilling
aggressively in higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid
plays that also produce plenty of associated gas. That has
slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

 (Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
