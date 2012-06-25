UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end higher on heat, storm

* Front-month climbs to near five-week high * Storm Debby cuts some Gulf gas production, lifts prices * Warmer weather this week also provides support * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday (Adds quote, spread data, storm data; updates closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Monday as the season's first Gulf of Mexico storm disrupted some offshore supplies and warmer weather forecasts for this week raised prospects for more air conditioning demand. Most computer models show Tropical Storm Debby, located in the northern Gulf of Mexico, steering toward the northern Florida coast and then across part of the Southeast. While Debby did force several U.S. gas producers to shut in about 1.5 billion cubic feet of daily production, traders, noting wind speed had dropped slightly to just 45 miles per hour, said the system was not likely powerful enough to do any lasting damage to offshore facilities. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Wednesday, ended up 6.9 cents, or 2.6 percent, at $2.694 per million British thermal units after climbing early to a near five-week high of $2.731. Strength in the front contract narrowed spreads to winter months, with the December premium to July ending at 60.8 cents, down 5.4 cents from Friday and 29 percent below its peak this year of 86.1 cents set in mid-April. "Although it might seem as though Tropical Storm Debby in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is the key support pushing prices higher in today's trade, we see the temperature forecast ... as the most significant weather development," Tim Evans, analyst at Citi Futures Perspective, said in a report. After a mild start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to post above-normal readings in the high-80s and low-90s Fahrenheit. Signs that record production was finally slowing and demand picking up as electric utilities switch from coal to cheaper gas for power generation have helped underpin prices this spring. Strong utility demand for gas has pared inventory builds to below average for eight straight weeks and helped pull a huge surplus to last year down 23 percent from late-March highs. But stocks are still well above last year and the five-year average, and many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting inventories offer a huge cushion that can help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply. In addition, traders cautioned that if prices rise much further, toward the $3 area, they will reach levels that will slow or reverse recent fuel switching by electric utilities. RECORD STORAGE Lagging stock builds this spring have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 21 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week ended June 15 rose by 62 billion cubic feet to 3.006 trillion cubic feet. The build trimmed the surplus to last year by 28 bcf to 680 bcf, or 29 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 25 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing the total to 641 bcf, or 27 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Traders expect both surpluses to shrink again in Thursday's storage report, with early injection estimates ranging from 40 bcf to 55 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 84 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 85 bcf. Inventories remain at record highs for this time, breaking the 3 tcf mark at the earliest ever, according to weekly and monthly EIA data going back more than 35 years. Total storage is already 73 percent full and hovering at a level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region stocks are at 83 percent of capacity. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 435 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by the end of October. DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit 10-year lows at $1.90 and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired generators to produce power. But gas production is still flowing at near record high levels despite relatively low prices that have made many dry gas wells uneconomical. Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 21 to 541, its eighth drop in nine weeks and the lowest since August 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. But many analysts say that total output cuts estimated at about 1 bcf per day were not nearly enough to reduce supplies significantly. The problem is that producers are still drilling aggressively in higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that also produce plenty of associated gas. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and M.D. Golan)