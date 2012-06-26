FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heat drives US natural gas futures to 5-mth highs late
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 26, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

Heat drives US natural gas futures to 5-mth highs late

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures climbed to a five-month high late Tuesday as warm U.S. weather forecasts for the next two weeks were seen forcing more homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners.

Just before the floor session close at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Wednesday, climbed 7.6 cents, or nearly 3 percent, to $2.77 per million British thermal units, the highest for the nearby contact since late January.

Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
