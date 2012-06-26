Heat drives US natural gas futures to 5-mth highs late

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures climbed to a five-month high late Tuesday as warm U.S. weather forecasts for the next two weeks were seen forcing more homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners.

Just before the floor session close at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Wednesday, climbed 7.6 cents, or nearly 3 percent, to $2.77 per million British thermal units, the highest for the nearby contact since late January.