FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US natgas futures slide near 4 pct after EIA storage build
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 28, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

US natgas futures slide near 4 pct after EIA storage build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures reversed course and headed lower early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build slightly above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 57 billion cubic feet to 3.063 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 52 bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month August gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 10.4 cents, or 3.7 percent, at $2.694 per million British thermal units, a fresh intraday low at the time.

Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.81 area.

Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.