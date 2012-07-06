FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures slip after hitting 6-month high
July 6, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S. natgas futures slip after hitting 6-month high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Front-month hit highest level since January
    * Prices since have slipped
    * Some heat still on tap in 1-5-day outlooks
    * Coming Up: EIA inventory data 10:30 a.m. EDT

    NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower in early trading on Friday, retreating from a new
six-month high hit overnight, as traders took pause before
weekly storage data
    Futures rose just above $3 per million British thermal
units, but failed to hold onto the highs. Traders said gas is
not expected to see much more upside, as above $3 it begins to
lose its appeal over coal for the cheaper power-generation fuel.
    As of 9:20 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), front-month August natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$2.935 per mmBtu, down 1 cent, after trading as high as $3.060,
the highest mark for a front month since early January,
according to Reuters data.
    Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April,
nearby futures are up about 55 percent on signs that record
production was finally slowing and demand picking up as more
electric utilities switched from coal to gas.
    In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point
Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana was heard early at $2.95 on 
volume near 655 million cubic feet, up 5 cents from Thursday's
average of $2.90.
    Early Hub cash deals were done at a 2-cent premium to the
front month contract, easing slightly from deals done late
Thursday about 5 cents above the front month.
    Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
NG-NYCZ6 was heard early near $3.17 on volume near 185 mmcf,
down 6 cents from Thursday's average of $3.23.
    
    ANOTHER BELOW-AVERAGE BUILD EXPECTED
    U.S. natural gas inventories are expected to have risen by
about 44 billion cubic feet last week, according to a Reuters
poll, falling short of the comparative build last year and the
five-year average.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its
gas storage data for the week ended June 29 on Friday at 10:30
a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), one day later than usual due to the
Independence Day holiday on Wednesday.
    Storage rose by an adjusted 90 bcf in the same week last
year, while the five-year average build for that week is 79 bcf.
    The median build in the survey was 43 bcf.
    Traders noted this week's build was likely reduced not only
by widespread heat across much of the nation, but by some
offshore gas production shut ins in the Gulf of Mexico due to
Tropical Storm Debby.
    The storm knocked out less than 5 bcf of output in total
over several days due to evacuations, but there were no reports
of damage to offshore facilities.
    Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations
that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable
levels in the 20 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.
    Last week's injection number trimmed the surplus to last
year to 653 bcf, or 27 percent, and sliced the excess versus the
five-year average to 613 bcf, or 25 percent.     
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)    
    Total storage is already 75 percent full and hovering at a
level not normally reached until late August. Producing-region
stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.
    Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive
prices to new lows this summer as storage caverns fill. 
    The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at
least another 405 bcf to avoid breaching the government's
4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity.
    Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf.
The EIA expects gas storage to climb to a record 4.015 tcf by
the end of October.
            
    DEMAND UP, PRODUCTION GROWTH SLOWS
    Gas demand picked up sharply this year as spring prices hit
10-year lows and prompted many utilities to use more gas-fired
generation to produce power. But gas production is still flowing
at near-record-high levels despite relatively low prices that
have made many dry gas wells uneconomical.
    EIA's gross gas production report on Friday showed that
April output rose 0.8 percent from March to 72.48 bcf per day,
just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcf daily. 
    But data from Baker Hughes last week showed the gas-directed
rig count fell to 534, its ninth drop in 10 weeks and its lowest
level since August 1999. 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or
gas from shale, however, rose for a second straight week, and at
1,171 are just shy of the record high 1,193 hit six weeks ago.
    A 43 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight
months has stirred expectations that producers are getting
serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
    Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable
shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty
of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
    That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.
    
    MORE FUNDAMENTALS
    Private weather forecaster EarthSat forecasts above normal
temperatures for the next five days in the east and mid-west and
much of the west coast, with moderating temperatures expected
across the country for the 10-day outlook.
    Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 8,700
megawatts, or 9 percent, on Friday, up from 4,400 MW out a year
ago and a five-year outage rate of 5,200 MW. 
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone
formation was not expected over the next 48 hours. The Atlantic
hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. 
    The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico
accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20
percent of U.S. oil production.

 (Reporting by Edward McAllister; editing by M.D. Golan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
