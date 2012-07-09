UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up 4 pct as forecasts turn warmer

* Technical buying after Friday's slide props up market * Warmer extended forecasts help boost prices * Expectations for light storage build also lend support * Record inventories, high production keep buyers cautious (Rewrites with close, adds quote, spread data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Monday, backed by technical buying after Friday's steep slide and slightly warmer extended weather forecasts that should stir more demand after a break this week from the recent heat wave. Record heat last week over much of the nation drove front-month gas prices above $3 per million British thermal units for the first time in six months before profit-taking pressured the market lower. "Today's price rally is a bit of short covering after Friday's decline coupled with a bit of positioning to what is likely to be a bullish injection report this week," Energy Management Institute's Dominick Chirichella said in a report. Most traders agreed expectations for a very light weekly inventory build on Thursday also lent some support to prices. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 10.7 cents, or nearly 4 percent, at $2.883 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.776 and $2.896. On Friday, the nearby contract climbed to $3.06, its highest since early January, before settling down nearly 17 cents, or 5.7 percent, at $2.776. Strength in the near contract narrowed spreads to winter months, with the December premium to August ending at 49.8 cents, down 2.5 cents from Friday and 37 percent below its peak this year of 79.3 cents set a month ago. A warm summer so far and strong demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate power have helped drive futures up more than 50 percent since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 in April. But many traders remain skeptical of the recent move up, noting storage is still at record highs for this time of year and remains well above last year and the five-year average. Some also caution that as gas prices near $3, utilities are likely to use more coal to generate power, which would slow overall demand for gas. After near normal temperatures this week in the Midwest and Northeast, private forecaster MDA EarthSat said the 6-10-day forecast had turned a bit warmer for northern tier states, with readings across the South expected to remain near normal. LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed that total domestic gas inventories for the week ended June 29 fell by 39 billion cubic feet to 3.102 trillion cubic feet. The lower-than-expected gain was viewed as bullish. Weekly storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm for 10 straight weeks and helped pull the surplus to last year - now at about 602 bcf - down by a third from late-March highs. That trend has raised expectations that record-high inventories can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 19 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. Traders expect the inventory surplus to last year and the five-year average to shrink again in Thursday's report, with early injection estimates ranging from 19 bcf to 29 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 87 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 90 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But total storage is still at record highs for this time of year and stands at about 76 percent full, a level not normally reached until early September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity. The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 355 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill. PRODUCTION STILL HIGH While gross U.S. gas production has slowed some from January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time peaks despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers. Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count rose last week by 8 to 542 after sliding to a 13-year low the prior week. It was the first gain in 7 weeks. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) A 42 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has stirred expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. The problem is that horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, are hovering just shy of the record high 1,193 hit in May. Drillers continue to move rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated dry gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Tim Dobbyn)